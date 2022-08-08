OSB GROUP PLC

8 August 2022

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 5 August 2022 it had purchased a total of 10,000 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £5.30 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £5.285 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) £5.2966

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 440,722,485 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 440,722,485.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell

Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors



About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name ISIN Trade Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 16:23:02 GBp 274 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZz8pa OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 16:21:45 GBp 353 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZz9eH OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 16:09:00 GBp 189 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZ@@dd OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 16:09:00 GBp 53 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZ@@df OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 16:07:47 GBp 305 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZ@@LB OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 16:02:06 GBp 289 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZ@wLY OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 15:57:00 GBp 302 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZ@crq OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 15:52:01 GBp 192 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZ@bJ$ OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 15:52:01 GBp 28 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZ@bJz OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 15:50:38 GBp 290 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZ@YP8 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 15:42:58 GBp 200 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZ@iJN OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 15:42:34 GBp 269 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZ@jrG OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 14:58:41 GBp 249 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZ$qYO OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 14:46:42 GBp 256 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZ$wWo OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 14:45:20 GBp 380 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZ$xg$ OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 14:42:19 GBp 183 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZ$cWM OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 14:16:58 GBp 407 528.50 XLON xHa9SyZ$KB5 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 13:55:45 GBp 22 528.50 XLON xHa9SyZ$RAb OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 13:55:42 GBp 330 529.00 XLON xHa9SyZ$RL3 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 13:37:37 GBp 331 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZ$0co OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 13:22:40 GBp 203 529.00 XLON xHa9SyZusLb OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 13:02:02 GBp 240 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZu$5A OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 13:02:02 GBp 240 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZu$5c OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 13:02:02 GBp 988 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZu$5Z OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 13:02:02 GBp 257 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZu$wT OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 12:30:25 GBp 330 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZuW6$ OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 12:30:25 GBp 57 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZuW62 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 12:30:25 GBp 183 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZuW64 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 12:30:25 GBp 424 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZuW6z OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 12:17:22 GBp 302 529.50 XLON xHa9SyZugjq OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 11:56:50 GBp 359 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZuQS6 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 11:13:59 GBp 329 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZvsA5 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 11:00:38 GBp 67 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZvpml OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 11:00:38 GBp 292 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZvpmn OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 10:30:42 GBp 365 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZvd@K OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 05-Aug-2022 08:13:26 GBp 462 530.00 XLON xHa9SyZwtCV

