Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC
5 min read
In this article:
  OSB.L
OSB GROUP PLC
OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                            
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
8 August 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 5 August 2022 it had purchased a total of 10,000 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

10,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.30

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.285

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.2966

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 440,722,485 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 440,722,485.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat                         t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name

OSB GROUP PLC

LEI

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

ISIN

GB00BLDRH360

Intermediary Name

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Intermediary Code

SBILGB2L

Timezone

GMT+1

Currency

GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name

ISIN

Trade Date

Trade Time

Currency

Volume

Price

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

16:23:02

GBp

274

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZz8pa

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

16:21:45

GBp

353

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZz9eH

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

16:09:00

GBp

189

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZ@@dd

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

16:09:00

GBp

53

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZ@@df

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

16:07:47

GBp

305

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZ@@LB

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

16:02:06

GBp

289

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZ@wLY

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

15:57:00

GBp

302

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZ@crq

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

15:52:01

GBp

192

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZ@bJ$

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

15:52:01

GBp

28

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZ@bJz

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

15:50:38

GBp

290

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZ@YP8

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

15:42:58

GBp

200

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZ@iJN

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

15:42:34

GBp

269

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZ@jrG

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

14:58:41

GBp

249

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZ$qYO

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

14:46:42

GBp

256

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZ$wWo

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

14:45:20

GBp

380

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZ$xg$

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

14:42:19

GBp

183

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZ$cWM

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

14:16:58

GBp

407

528.50

XLON

xHa9SyZ$KB5

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

13:55:45

GBp

22

528.50

XLON

xHa9SyZ$RAb

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

13:55:42

GBp

330

529.00

XLON

xHa9SyZ$RL3

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

13:37:37

GBp

331

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZ$0co

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

13:22:40

GBp

203

529.00

XLON

xHa9SyZusLb

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

13:02:02

GBp

240

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZu$5A

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

13:02:02

GBp

240

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZu$5c

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

13:02:02

GBp

988

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZu$5Z

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

13:02:02

GBp

257

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZu$wT

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

12:30:25

GBp

330

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZuW6$

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

12:30:25

GBp

57

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZuW62

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

12:30:25

GBp

183

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZuW64

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

12:30:25

GBp

424

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZuW6z

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

12:17:22

GBp

302

529.50

XLON

xHa9SyZugjq

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

11:56:50

GBp

359

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZuQS6

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

11:13:59

GBp

329

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZvsA5

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

11:00:38

GBp

67

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZvpml

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

11:00:38

GBp

292

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZvpmn

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

10:30:42

GBp

365

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZvd@K

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

05-Aug-2022

08:13:26

GBp

462

530.00

XLON

xHa9SyZwtCV

END


