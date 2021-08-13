U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,417.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,086.25
    +7.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.40
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    -0.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.68
    -0.38 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3807
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2800
    -0.1420 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,114.98
    +925.95 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.18
    +1.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,215.54
    +22.31 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Endeavour Mining PLC
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

London, 13 August 2021– Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (“the Company”) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.

Aggregated information

Date of purchase:

12 August 2021

Aggregate number of ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each purchased:

57,020

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1650.00000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1685.00000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1671.64678

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have no ordinary shares in treasury and 249,834,036 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 249,834,036. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

These share purchases form part of the Company's buy-back programme announced on 15 June 2021.

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Endeavour Mining plc (ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42)

Date of purchases: 12 August 2021

Investment firm: Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Individual transactions

Transaction date and time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Trading Venue

12 August 2021, 07:15

40,100

1,677.43390

LSE

12 August 2021, 13:36

1,500

1,685.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 14:32

400

1,665.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 14:32

1,100

1,665.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 14:33

120

1,660.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 14:33

100

1,660.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 14:33

100

1,660.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 14:33

100

1,660.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 14:34

1,500

1,660.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 15:13

1,500

1,660.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 14:35

1,500

1,655.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 15:15

1,000

1,655.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 15:16

1,000

1,655.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 15:18

1,500

1,655.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 14:37

1,000

1,650.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 15:21

1,500

1,650.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 15:25

1,500

1,650.00000

LSE

12 August 2021, 15:31

1,500

1,650.00000

LSE

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining
Martino De Ciccio
Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com

Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com



Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 647 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Endeavour with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding Endeavour’s expectations regarding the benefits of a premium listing in the UK with shares traded on the LSE including deeper access to a diverse investor pool with strong understanding of its key operating jurisdictions across West Africa and increased demand for its shares on the assumption that it will qualify for inclusion in the FTSE UK Index Series as well as the MSCI Europe Index, Endeavour’s ability to create sustainable shareholder value over the long term and the potential for continued or future dividends.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect Endeavour management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Endeavour believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of Endeavour. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Endeavour and market conditions.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by Endeavour with the Canadian securities regulators, including Endeavour’s annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Endeavour does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Sundial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Were All Over the Place Today

    Rumors, lingering sentiment, and news about peers appeared to be driving the movements of four popular titles on Thursday.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Wish stock tanks 20% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell 20% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 12, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorWelcome to Gevo's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

  • Why LifeStance Health Group Stock Is Crashing Today

    Mental health services have been one of Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) strongest growth drivers over the past several quarters. As a focused provider of in-person and online mental health services, investors were expecting a strong performance from LifeStance Health after it raised over $800 million in an IPO this June. During the first three months of 2021, LifeStance Health's operations lost less than $1 million after bringing in $143 million in top-line revenue.

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap—and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. Organon, as Barron’s Jack Hough noted in his most recent Streetwise column, has the second-lowest price/earnings ratio in the index.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Tesla Are New Buys, Lead Market Rally; Disney Makes Bullish Earnings Move Late As 5 IPOs Report

    Apple and Tesla flashed buy signals, leading a slim market rally. Disney signaled early entries on strong earnings. Several IPOs reported too.

  • Nio Earnings Top But Beijing's New 5-Year Plan Hits China Stocks

    Nio earnings beat views late Wednesday, with the Tesla China rival offering bullish sales guidance. Nio stock fell Thursday.

  • Inovio: Covid-19 Vaccine Opportunity Still at Play

    Last year, as coronavirus stocks became a thing, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) was one of the early front runners, and investors pinned hopes on the biotech’s potential Covid-19 DNA vaccine INO-4800. But the company has been unable to complete its program while others have progressed passed regulatory hurdles and brought their respective vaccines to market. In fact, the phase 3 portion of the U.S. trial is still on hold, as questions still remain regarding the proprietary delivery device via whic

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.