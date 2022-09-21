U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

Transaction in Own Shares

0
Irish Continental Group Plc
·1 min read


Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 20th September 2022.

Number of Shares: 425,000 (four hundred and twenty-five thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.24% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.24 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

21 September 2022

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie

David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie

Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie