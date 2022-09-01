U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

Transaction in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group Plc
·1 min read

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 31st August 2022 (for settlement 2 September 2022).

Number of Shares: 640,000 (six hundred and forty thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.36% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.27 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin
1 September 2022

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO         Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO           Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444               Email: press@q4pr.ie


