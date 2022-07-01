U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

Transaction in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • IRCUF

Irish Continental Group plc

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 30th June 2022.

Number of Shares: 320,000 (three hundred and twenty thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.18% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €3.60 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

1st July 2022

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO         Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO           Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie

Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444               Email: press@q4pr.ie

 


