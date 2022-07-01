Transaction in Own Shares

In this article:

Irish Continental Group plc

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:



Date of Transaction: 30th June 2022.

Number of Shares: 320,000 (three hundred and twenty thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.18% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €3.60 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

Dublin

1st July 2022

