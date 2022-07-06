Transaction in Own Shares
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- IRCUF
Irish Continental Group plc
Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:
Date of Transaction: 5th July 2022.
Number of Shares: 600,000 (six hundred thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.34% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.
Price: All purchased at €3.50 per ICG Unit.
These shares will be cancelled.
END.
Dublin
6th July 2022
Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie