Transaction in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • IRCUF

Irish Continental Group plc

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 5th July 2022.

Number of Shares: 600,000 (six hundred thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.34% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €3.50 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin
6th July 2022

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO         Tel +353 1 607 5628              Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO            Tel +353 1 607 5628              Email: info@icg.ie 
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444              Email: press@q4pr.ie


