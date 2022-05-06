U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.50
    -11.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,835.00
    -75.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,816.75
    -41.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,865.10
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.05
    +0.79 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.40
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.20
    +5.78 (+22.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3610
    +0.1810 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,436.66
    -3,129.05 (-7.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    848.70
    -72.42 (-7.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.99
    -32.28 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.03 (+0.69%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Irish Continental Group Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IRCUF

Irish Continental Group plc

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 5th May 2022.

Number of Shares: 1,460,000 (one million four hundred and sixty thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.81% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.00 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin
6th May 2022

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie


Recommended Stories