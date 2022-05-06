Transaction in Own Shares

In this article:

Irish Continental Group plc

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 5th May 2022.

Number of Shares: 1,460,000 (one million four hundred and sixty thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.81% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.00 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

6th May 2022

