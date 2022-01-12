U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,713.00
    +8.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,195.00
    +67.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,867.00
    +36.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,195.30
    +4.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.43
    +0.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.41
    -0.99 (-5.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3910
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,627.32
    +478.35 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.44
    +18.02 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Endeavour Mining PLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

London, 12 January 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.

Aggregated information

Dates of purchase:

11 January 2022

Aggregate number of ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each purchased:

30,000

Lowest price paid per share (CAD):

26.5984

Highest price paid per share (CAD):

26.5984

Volume weighted average price paid per share (CAD):

26.5984

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have no ordinary shares in treasury and 246,995,022 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 246,995,022. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

These share purchases form part of the Company's buy-back programme announced on 15 June 2021.

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Endeavour Mining plc (ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42)

Dates of purchases: 11 January 2022

Investment firm: Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Individual transactions

Transaction date and time

Volume

Price (CAD)

Trading Venue

11 January 2022, 06:59

30,000

26.5984

LSE

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining
Martino De Ciccio
Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com

Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com



Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 647 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Endeavour with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding Endeavour’s expectations regarding the benefits of a premium listing in the UK with shares traded on the LSE including deeper access to a diverse investor pool with strong understanding of its key operating jurisdictions across West Africa and increased demand for its shares on the assumption that it will qualify for inclusion in the FTSE UK Index Series as well as the MSCI Europe Index, Endeavour’s ability to create sustainable shareholder value over the long term and the potential for continued or future dividends.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect Endeavour management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Endeavour believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of Endeavour. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Endeavour and market conditions.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by Endeavour with the Canadian securities regulators, including Endeavour’s annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Endeavour does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Makes This Inflation Pledge; Tesla Offers Opportunity; GE Stock Rallies

    The Dow Jones rose after Fed chair Jerome Powell made an inflation pledge. Tesla stock is offering a new opportunity. GE stock jumped.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • The Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Are a Smart Buy for 2022

    Newly remote workforces, a rapid migration to cloud-based computing, and technologically advanced bad guys have resulted in cybersecurity software demand soaring since 2020. During its period of heightened spending to integrate all of the acquisitions it made, Palo Alto's profitability dipped.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Rivian: No Pain, No Gain

    Rivian (RIVN) stock quickly grabbed the headlines following its November IPO; shares surged out the gate but have since retreated by 50% from the early highs. For those investors who thought the EV startup was well-positioned and connected to ride off into the sunset with the EV spoils in the trunk, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas would like a word. “Rivian investors need to keep near term expectations managed,” said the 5-star analyst. “To Rivian investors thinking that the road to 1 million units

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Is Soaring 20% Today

    Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) soared over 20% on Tuesday morning after the company released preliminary results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. As of 12:05 p.m. ET today, the maker of ultrasound devices is up 19.8% for the day. Before the market opened this morning, Butterfly Network put out a press release outlining its financial results for the end of 2021.