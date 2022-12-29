U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

Transaction in Own Shares

Endeavour Mining PLC
·4 min read
Endeavour Mining PLC
Endeavour Mining PLC

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

London, 29 December 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.

Aggregated information

Dates of purchase:

28 December 2022

Aggregate number of ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each purchased:

81,500

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1,769.00

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1,795.10*

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1,791.94

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have no ordinary shares in treasury and 245,880,233 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 245,880,233. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

These share purchases form part of the Company's buy-back programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Endeavour Mining plc (ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42)

Dates of purchases: 28 December 2022

Investment firm: Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Individual transactions

Transaction date and time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Trading Venue

28 Dec 2022, 07:34 AM

70,000

1,795.10*

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 08:49 AM

560

1,773.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 08:49 AM

440

1,773.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 09:00 AM

316

1,772.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 09:00 AM

50

1,772.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 09:00 AM

634

1,772.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 10:32 AM

62

1,778.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 10:36 AM

259

1,778.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 10:36 AM

679

1,778.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 11:50 AM

55

1,773.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 11:50 AM

258

1,773.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 11:50 AM

687

1,773.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 11:59 AM

69

1,772.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 01:53 PM

48

1,778.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 01:55 PM

500

1,778.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 01:56 PM

50

1,778.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 01:56 PM

402

1,778.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 01:56 PM

311

1,776.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 01:56 PM

52

1,776.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 01:56 PM

366

1,776.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 01:56 PM

271

1,776.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 01:57 PM

785

1,772.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 01:57 PM

146

1,772.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 01:57 PM

147

1,771.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 01:57 PM

853

1,771.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:06 PM

10

1,769.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:06 PM

48

1,769.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:10 PM

500

1,770.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:10 PM

59

1,770.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:15 PM

48

1,770.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:25 PM

13

1,770.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:25 PM

48

1,770.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:26 PM

3

1,770.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:26 PM

13

1,770.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:30 PM

64

1,770.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:30 PM

125

1,770.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:30 PM

55

1,770.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:30 PM

500

1,770.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:30 PM

72

1,770.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:30 PM

194

1,769.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:30 PM

209

1,769.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 02:30 PM

204

1,769.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 03:25 PM

657

1,769.00

LSE

28 Dec 2022, 03:25 PM

678

1,769.00

LSE

*CAD29.2476, Assumed GBP:CAD 1.6293

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:

For Media Enquiries:

Martino De Ciccio

Brunswick Group LLP in London

VP – Strategy & Investor Relations

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 203 011 2706

+44 7974 982 458

investor@endeavourmining.com

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Endeavour with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect Endeavour management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Endeavour believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of Endeavour. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Endeavour and market conditions.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by Endeavour with the Canadian securities regulators, including Endeavour’s annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Endeavour does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Attachment


