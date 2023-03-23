U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.25
    +28.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,439.00
    +181.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,820.75
    +113.75 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.30
    +20.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.19
    -0.71 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.80
    +31.20 (+1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    +0.26 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0043 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.48
    +0.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8780
    -0.5060 (-0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,757.34
    -436.36 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.36
    -11.58 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC
·3 min read
OSB GROUP PLC
OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                            
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
23 March 2023

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 22 March 2023 it had purchased a total of 1,000 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

1,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.1000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.0800

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.0937

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 16 March 2023.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 430,180,124 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 430,180,124.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat                         t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name

OSB GROUP PLC

LEI

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

ISIN

GB00BLDRH360

Intermediary Name

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Intermediary Code

SBILGB2L

Timezone

GMT+1

Currency

GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name

ISIN

Trade Date

Trade Time

Currency

Volume

Price

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

22-Mar-2023

08:19:05

GBp

150

510.00

XLON

xHa9$Yq8H2O

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

22-Mar-2023

08:19:05

GBp

208

510.00

XLON

xHa9$Yq8H2U

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

22-Mar-2023

08:04:12

GBp

127

509.50

XLON

xHa9$Yq8Q3e

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

22-Mar-2023

08:04:12

GBp

26

509.50

XLON

xHa9$Yq8Q3g

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

22-Mar-2023

08:04:12

GBp

284

509.50

XLON

xHa9$Yq8Q3V

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

22-Mar-2023

08:04:11

GBp

205

508.00

XLON

xHa9$Yq8Q2Y

END


Recommended Stories

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • Dow Jones Falls 530 Points As Banks Lead Fed Sell-Off; Apple, 5 Titans Mask Market Weakness

    The major indexes fell sharply despite the Fed signaling just one more rate hike. Apple and other titans have masked weak market breadth in recent weeks.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. Here’s What the Parts Are Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • Nvidia Is Less Than $10 Billion Away From Passing Berkshire as Market’s 5th Largest Stock

    Nvidia ‘s latest rally has the stock less than $10 billion away from passing Berkshire Hathaway to become the fifth largest by market capitalization. At that point Nvidia stock had fallen 62% from the start of 2022 through its low on Oct. 14, leaving it with a market cap of just $279.6 billion, as worries about the chip sector and valuation weighed on the shares. Berkshire, on the other hand, dropped 12% through its own low on Oct. 12, when it was valued at $588.5 billion.

  • Nvidia is winning AI race, but can’t afford to trip

    Nvidia’s share price has more than doubled over the past six months as it becomes the preferred supplier to both sides of the AI war raging between Google and Microsoft.

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • Differing Powell and Yellen Messages Were a Lot for the Stock Market to Digest

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are accustomed to a bumpy ride whenever Jerome Powell speaks. But when Powell speaks at the same time Janet Yellen is talking to Congress about the health of the banking sector, the turbulence can get overwhelming.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking Cr

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Ford Inches Toward a Big Reveal of Losses From EV Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s Jim Farley was told recently of a survey that found investors overwhelmingly believe legacy automakers can’t be cost competitive with Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s Hands“I’m with them,” t

  • Powell Says Fed Was Baffled by SVB Collapse Despite Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell conceded that top officials were stumped at the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month, which spurred widespread panic of a deeper banking crisis and in turn upended global financial markets.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Eme

  • JPMorgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With a 9% Yield

    Bank runs and extreme market volatility – are the shades of 1929 upon us? Probably not, the current situation, while dangerous, is unlikely to trigger an economy-wide depression. The real test, at least according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist for asset management, will come on Wednesday, at the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy meeting. The central bank will have to determine which risk is more urgent, persistent high inflation or a bank crisis, and adjust its rece

  • GameStop stock is surging after earnings, but there's a clear problem

    Being profitable on paper belies the tough situation for GameStop.

  • GE Stock Keeps Rising After Strong Aerospace Outlook — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric will emerge as an aviation and defense pure play in early 2024 after completing its big breakup. Is GE stock a buy after its huge rally? The company remains on track to spin off its energy business, as GE Vernova, in early 2024.

  • Lumen CEO Kate Johnson is drawing on her experience at Microsoft to turn around a $20 billion business

    The former Microsoft U.S. president aims to modernize a telecom company.

  • EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Slams Into Resistance Ahead of FOMC

    The Euro has rallied again during the trading session on Wednesday as we wait for the FOMC meeting results.

  • Is It Wise to Retain Simon Property (SPG) Stock Right Now?

    Simon Property (SPG) is poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium assets, a focus on omnichannel retailing and strategic buyouts, though higher e-commerce adoption and rate hikes are worrisome.

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.