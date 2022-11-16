U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

Transaction in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group Plc
·1 min read

Irish Continental Group plc

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 15th November 2022.

Number of Shares: 100,000 (one hundred thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.06% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.05 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin
16th November 2022

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO        Tel +353 1 607 5628                Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO        Tel +353 1 607 5628                Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444                Email: press@q4pr.ie

 


