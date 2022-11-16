Transaction in Own Shares
Irish Continental Group plc
Transactions in Own Shares
Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:
Date of Transaction: 15th November 2022.
Number of Shares: 100,000 (one hundred thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.06% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.
Price: All purchased at €4.05 per ICG Unit.
These shares will be cancelled.
END.
Dublin
16th November 2022
Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie