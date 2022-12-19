Transaction in Own Shares
Irish Continental Group plc
Transactions in Own Shares
Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:
Date of Transaction: 16th December 2022.
Number of Shares: 36,403 (thirty-six thousand four hundred and three) ICG Units, representing 0.02% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.
Price: All purchased at €4.05 per ICG Unit.
These shares will be cancelled.
END.
Dublin
19th December 2022
Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie