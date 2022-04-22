Transaction in Own Shares
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)
22 April 2022
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 21 April 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 465,274 Ordinary shares at a price of 75.9p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 146,648,149 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.
