Transaction in Own Shares

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
  • OSEC.L

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)

22 April 2022

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 21 April 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 465,274 Ordinary shares at a price of 75.9p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 146,648,149 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 3803

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


