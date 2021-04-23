U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,175.98
    +41.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,982.74
    +166.84 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,007.37
    +188.95 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.97
    +32.35 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.82
    +0.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.50
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    +0.0070 (+0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3848
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9400
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,822.30
    -4,930.18 (-9.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.38
    +23.48 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

23 April 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 23 April 2021 the Company purchased 142,171 ordinary shares at a price of 94.52 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 231,108,225 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 231,108,225.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Ruth Wright

HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


Recommended Stories

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – April 22nd, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels, however, would bring support levels into play.

  • Coronavirus: Where does the government borrow billions from?

    How does it work when a government wants to borrow money, and when does it have to pay it back?

  • Jackson, Tennessee, in ‘Prime Position’ to Be a Bitcoin Leader, Says Mayor

    The city is exploring paying its employees in bitcoin and adding bitcoin mining to its balance sheet.

  • Wall Street Starts to See Weakness Emerge in Bitcoin Charts

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin has yet to recover from its unexplained weekend swoon, and now the investing public is on edge about the notoriously volatile token’s next move. Enter the chart watchers.Noting that “a chart is a chart is a chart,” Tallbacken Capital Advisors’s Michael Purves -- weighing in on crypto for virtually the first time -- sent a note Wednesday with a technical analysis of the coin’s trading patterns. Bitcoin’s recent highs weren’t confirmed by its relative strength index, among other things, and its upward momentum is fading, he said.“From purely a technical perspective, the bullish case looks highly challenged here in the near term,” after its recent rally, wrote Purves, chief executive officer at the firm.Purves’s decision to comment is the latest sign that Bitcoin has become too big for Wall Street to ignore. As more firms allow customers to dabble in the asset and more institutional money is tied to its performance, chart watchers are capitulating and now lending their expertise to the growing batch of analysis.Earlier, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou noted that the last few times they witnessed such negative price action in Bitcoin, buyers returned in time to prevent deeper slumps. This time, they’re worried.If the largest cryptocurrency isn’t able to break back above $60,000 soon, momentum signals will collapse, the strategists wrote in a note Tuesday. It’s likely traders including Commodity Trading Advisers (CTAs) and crypto funds were at least partly behind the buildup of long Bitcoin futures in recent weeks, as well as the unwind in past days, they said.“Over the past few days Bitcoin futures markets experienced a steep liquidation in a similar fashion to the middle of last February, middle of last January or the end of last November,” the strategists said. “Momentum signals will naturally decay from here for several months, given their still elevated level.”In those three previous instances, the overall flow impulse was strong enough to allow Bitcoin to quickly break out above the key thresholds, yielding further buildups in position by momentum traders, JPMorgan noted.“Whether we see a repeat of those previous episodes in the current conjuncture remains to be seen,” the strategists said. The likelihood it will happen again seems lower because momentum decay seems more advanced and thus more difficult to reverse, they added. Flows into Bitcoin funds also appear weak, they said.Bitcoin rose as high as $64,870 around the time of the Nasdaq listing of Coinbase Global Inc., but has retreated back to $55,000. The cryptocurrency is still up about 90% year-to-date.The coin, down five of the last six sessions, is struggling to overtake its 50-day moving average around $56,810. For many chartists, that’s a bearish indicator since it tends to determine price momentum trends. Should Bitcoin be unable to breach its short-term trend line, it could move lower and test the $50,000 level, about a 10% decline from where it’s currently trading. The next area of support would be its 100-day moving average around $49,208. That would signify a 11% retreat from Wednesday’s trading levels.Tallbacken’s Purves, who says the coin’s 2017 breakout and subsequent decline is a useful case study, also points to Bitcoin’s daily MACD signal -- or the moving average convergence divergence gauge -- which has turned bearish in the intermediate-term. And its performance is still correlated to Cathie Wood’s uber-popular ARK Innovation ETF.“Trading Bitcoin on the bullish side right now does not appear to have favorable risk-reward and if you have made profits, it seems like a good time to go to the sidelines for now,” Purves wrote.To be sure, he said, it’s difficult to conclude how much further it could decline. Institutional buyers will be key.“While upside momentum is clearly looking challenged here, it is inconclusive how much downside risk remains,” he wrote. “It is entirely possible that Bitcoin could simply consolidate in a range for some time.”Bitcoin fell 3.2% to $54,996 on Wednesday. Smaller and alternative coins that had run up in recent days also suffered declines, with Dogecoin -- the poster-child for crypto risk-taking -- declining roughly 15% to trade around 31 cents. That’s down from a high of 42 cents the day prior, according to CoinMarketCap.com.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Yields Still Dictating Gold’s Direction

    Gold is likely to remain strong until Treasury yields find the “sweet spot” or balance point.

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Kinder Morgan Posts Blowout Profit on Texas Winter Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- Kinder Morgan Inc. surprised investors with a $1 billion dollar windfall from the historic winter storm that crippled Texas and boosted natural gas and power prices.The deadly mid-February storm swelled first-quarter results, President Kimberly Dang said during a conference call with investors on Wednesday. The gain was so outsized that the pipeline operator results surpassed the average estimate by almost three times.Kinder Morgan “was not really on anyone’s list of potential winners from Winter Storm Uri,” said Gabriel Moreen, an analyst at Mizuho Americas LLC. “Shame on us.”Kinder disclosed a $116 million net gain from voluntarily curbing power use during the disaster and reselling it at sky-high prices, which implies an $880 million windfall from gas sales. A Kinder Morgan spokesperson declined to comment on the figures.Losers, WinnersPower producers and utilities across the Lone Star state incurred billions of dollars in losses when the Arctic blast hobbled the electricity grid and disrupted gas deliveries, pushing prices to unprecedented levels. On the other side of that market, Kinder and drillers such as Comstock Resources Inc. reaped fat profits.Investors and analysts will be closely watching for similar positive surprises among Kinder’s pipeline-sector peers as they disclose first-quarter results in coming weeks.“Our storage assets performed exceptionally well, allowing us to deliver gas into the market throughout the storm,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve Kean. “These storage withdrawals, along with gas we purchased before and during the event, enabled us to deliver significant volumes of gas at contractual or prevailing prices.”RamificationsMuch of the extra gas Kinder sold went to power generators whose normal suppliers were shut down or blacked out as the catastrophe intensified, Kean said.The storm may have long-term ramifications for Kinder if costumers pay up to guarantee uninterrupted gas deliveries, which in turn would elevate the value of the company’s conduits and storage facilities, Moreen said in an interview.Peers such as Energy Transfer LP also may be poised to show hefty profits from the disaster. The units jumped as much as 3.3% to the highest since March 15. Energy Transfer is scheduled to release quarterly results on May 11.Kinder’s first-quarter net income reached a record $1.41 billion, compared with the $550 million average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The shares rose as much as 0.9% in New York.(Adds analyst’s comment in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital-Gains Tax. It Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending hasn’t been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • Bitcoin’s Drop on Biden’s Proposed Tax Hike Just Temporary, BCB CEO Says

    "While the shock may be sustained in stock markets, the nature of cryptocurrency will see straight through this dip," Landsberg-Sadie told CoinDesk.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The stock market pulled back from all-time highs this week, as investors paused to consider just what’s been goosing stocks – and what the future may hold. A flood of stimulus cash, unleashed by the Biden Administration’s big spending bills, is set to push GDP growth to 9% for 3Q21, but next year looks like it will slip back as the spending runs its course. Economists are predicting 5.5% GDP growth next year. This bodes poorly for cyclical stocks, which tend to reflect macro volatility. As Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson said, “Peak rate of change on economic data and earnings revisions... are all contributing to the deterioration in lower-quality, smaller-capitalization, and the more cyclical parts of the market.” Dividend stocks, however, are more stable than the cyclicals, and while their average returns are lower, they offer the advantage of a steady return regardless of economic conditions. B. Riley analyst Matthew Howlett has been looking into the real estate trust segment, a group of stocks long-known for dividends that are both high and reliable. Howlett pointed out two stocks, in particular, that are showing dividend yields in excess of 7% and deserve a 'buy' rating. Ladder Capital Corporation (LADR) We’ll take a step into the real estate investment trust (REIT) niche, with Ladder Capital, a specialist in commercial mortgages. Ladder has operations in 48 states, and 475 cities. The average loan size is $19 million, and the company has securitized or sold a cumulative total of $16.7 billion commercial loans. Operations are backed by company’s $5.9 billion in assets. Ladder Capital has seen a series of headwinds in the past year. The corona pandemic, of course, was the major crisis – but for a commercial mortgage lender, the problem was broader. Loan customers were taking their own hits, and finding themselves unable to meet payments. As a result, Ladder saw its quarterly results in 2020 show deep declines, and greater volatility, when compared to 2019. On the positive side, Ladder finished the year 2020 with $1.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The final quarter of 2020 saw top line revenues of $77.9 million, compared to $135.4 million in the prior year’s Q4. Distributable earnings, however, came in at $4.9 million – and the company declared a dividend of 20 cents per common share, which was paid out on April 15. This marked the fifth quarter in a row with the dividend at this level. The current payment annualizes to 80 cents per share, and gives a yield of 7%. Despite the challenging economic environment, LADR shares are up an impressive 79% over the past 12 months. B. Riley's Matt Howlett expects the momentum to continue, and sees Ladder with a firm foundation to move forward. “[The] company’s loan originator has been a top CMBS loan contributor since the 2008-2009 financial crisis and is well positioned to contribute to LADR’s earnings growth as the conduit market rebounds post-pandemic,” Howlett noted. Howlett especially likes the company’s cash position, noting that it “should allow the company to accelerate growth of its core investment portfolio." The analyst sees "upside potential to the dividend (forecasted to increase to $1.05 in 2022) as originations ramp steadily and legacy higher cost debt (Koch/legacy CLO) pays down.” Backing these comments with a Buy rating, Howlett sets a $14 price target to suggest room for 21% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here) Overall, Ladder gets a Moderate Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts, based on 6 recent reviews that include 5 Buys – but also a single Sell. LADR shares are currently priced at $11.58, with an average target of $12.58 pointing toward 9% upside potential this year. The real attraction for investors here is the strong dividend yield. (See LADR stock analysis on TipRanks) Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) The second stock we’re looking at, Cherry Hill, is another REIT, this one with a focus on the residential markets. Cherry Hill’s portfolio includes mortgage servicing rights, mortgage backed securities, and other mortgage assets in the residential market. After a steep earnings drop in the first quarter last year, to a loss of $2.80 per share, Cherry Hill has seen sequential growth in the past three quarters. The fourth quarter of 2020 saw EPS return to positive values, with a print of 37 cents per share. Like most REITs, Cherry Hill pays out a reliable dividend. The company has been maintaining the payments since the fourth quarter of 2014, adjusting it when needed to keep it in line with income. For the most recent quarter, the dividend was declared at 27 cents per common share, or $1.08 annually. At this rate, the dividend yields an impressive 11.5%. CHMI's strong defensive characteristics and attractive dividend yield drew it to the attention of B. Riley’s Howlett. “[We] believe the portfolio is better insulated against basis risk and would perform better in a rising rate environment… We believe that CHMI's strong liquidity profile… puts it in strong position to deploy capital accretively during 1H21," Howlett opined. The analyst continued, "We expect: 1) slower prepayment speeds and 2) declining servicing costs in 2H21 to be key drivers of higher core ROEs going forward. Our 12.5% ROE forecast for 2022 should allow the company to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.30 based on our model.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Howlett rates Cherry Hill a Buy. His $11.50 price target implies that the stock has room to gain 21% in the next 12 months. CHMI has slipped under most analysts’ radar; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus is based on just two recent ratings; Buy and Hold. With shares trading at $9.43, the $10.75 average price target suggests room for a 14% upside. (See CHMI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • US President Joe Biden to 'propose hiking tax on rich'

    The plan would increase US capital gains taxes and the top marginal income tax rate.

  • Bitcoin Is Getting Crushed. Why There’s Turmoil in the Crypto Markets.

    Fears of higher taxes spook stock market, Intel CEO says global chip shortage could last two more years, and other news to start your day.

  • When will more 'plus-up' payments arrive? Nearly 700,000 catch-up checks this week went to people who qualify for more stimulus money

    Some who filed 2020 income tax returns may qualify for more stimulus money now and the IRS is making those adjustments.

  • US stocks ignore capital gains tax hikes in the long run

    Stock investors don’t like tax increases, but they tend to get over it. Tax hikes on maximum capital gains—like the increase the Biden administration will reportedly propose—have knocked the air out of the US equity market about half of the time, according to Tax Foundation data going back to 1945. Are tax hikes on capital gains bad for the stock market?

  • Ambani’s Reliance Buys Iconic Stoke Park for $79 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, bought Stoke Park Ltd. for $79 million, adding an iconic locale that’s been the setting for two James Bond films to its portfolio of tourism properties.A wholly owned unit of Reliance Industries will buy Stoke Park, which owns and manages a hotel, sports and leisure facilities in Buckinghamshire, for 57 million pounds ($79 million), according to an exchange filing late Thursday. The acquisition will add to Reliance’s consumer and hospitality assets, the filing said.The property’s rolling golf course has been famous since James Bond played a game with Auric Goldfinger there in the 1964 blockbuster. Since then, the estate with the Georgian-era mansion set in the midst of 300 acres of parkland has also been a backdrop in productions like “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and Netflix Inc.’s British Royal Family drama “The Crown”.In real life, its 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, 27-hole championshop golf course, 13 tennis courts and 14 acres of private gardens attracts wealthy tourists from across the world.The latest marquee acquisition for Indian billionaire Ambani’s retail-to-refining conglomerate marks its pivot toward consumer offerings and yet another high-profile British brand purchase. Reliance bought struggling U.K.-based toy store chain Hamleys in 2019 and is seeking to revive it.Flush with $27 billion in fresh capital after selling stakes in Reliance’s retail and digital units last year, Ambani is helming a transformation as he seeks to build consumer services into a equal-sized pillar for Reliance Industries, paring dependence on profits from its traditional oil refining business. Acquiring marquee global brands underscores that strategy.Private GardensAlthough the Stoke Park estate has a recorded history of over 900 years, it was used as a private residence until 1908, according to its official website.Ambani has a net worth of $71.5 billion, making him the 13th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The group “will look to enhance the sports and leisure facilities at this heritage site,” Reliance said in the filing. Ambani’s conglomerate has equity holding in EIH Ltd., which runs the chain of five star Oberoi Hotels.Reliance has announced acquisitions worth $3.3 billion in the past four years, with 80% of it in the media, technology and telecom sectors, according to an April 23 report by Morgan Stanley. Last year, Reliance bought out IMG Worldwide LLC’s 50% stake in their India sports management joint venture, signaling commitment to its sports and entertainment businesses.The U.K. is emerging as a real estate hotspot for wealthy Indians. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India Ltd. -- the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world -- agreed to rent a property in Mayfair for about 50,000 pounds ($69,300) a week, a record for the exclusive London neighborhood, Bloomberg reported last month.(Updates with comments from Morgan Stanley in the 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foreign Investors Are Exiting India. Here’s Where They’re Putting Their Assets.

    What seems apparent from stock-market performance is backed up flows data—investors are getting out of India in response to the spike in Covid-19 cases there.

  • China Is Already Scooping Up U.S. Corn From the Next Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China has already started buying U.S. corn from the harvest that farmers will start gathering in the fall, in the latest sign of tight global supplies.The Asian nation, the world’s largest commodity importer, bought American corn for shipment in the fourth quarter, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the deals are private. Crops for the fall harvest are currently just being planted and traders estimate sales to China were at least 1 million metric tons.Chicago corn futures rose by the most allowed by the exchange. The contract for July delivery surged as much as 25 cents, or 4.1%, to reach $6.315 a bushel, the highest for a most-active contract since 2013.China is rebuilding its hog herd faster than expected after a deadly pig disease shrunk animal numbers in the past few years. The rebound is fueling demand for corn to feed the animals. As the nation restores pork output with more modern agriculture practices, backyard farmers are being replaced by professional operations known as hog hotels, which usually feed more grains to pigs instead of table scraps. There’s also speculation China is stockpiling crops.U.S. exporters have already sold more than 20 million tons of corn to China for delivery this season, an all-time high, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency hasn’t yet published data for any deals for next season, but it’s possible that some may have already been concluded and haven’t been reported.The surge in demand for U.S. supplies comes as dry conditions threaten crops in Brazil. The two nations are No. 1 and 2 for global corn shipments. While China doesn’t often buy large amounts from Brazil, the situation is still tightening the global supply picture. Importers typically turn to South America for supply during the next few months before the U.S. harvest starts in the fall.China is forecast to import 28 million tons from all countries in the 2020-2021 season, the USDA’s Being office said in a report this week. While purchases are expected to drop to 15 million tons the following year, it’s still double a quota set by the World Trade Organization that allows firms in China to import the grain at a lower duty rate.(Updates with rise in corn prices in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.