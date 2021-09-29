U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

Transaction in Own Shares

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
·1 min read
29 September 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 29 September 2021 the Company purchased 74,583 ordinary shares at a price of 95.73 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 228,079,956 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 228,079,956.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Ruth Wright

HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


