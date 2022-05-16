U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.32
    -11.57 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,204.78
    +8.12 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,694.59
    -110.41 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.15
    -1.52 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.67
    +2.18 (+1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.43 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0425
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8660
    -0.0690 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1360
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,429.33
    -637.99 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.54
    +416.86 (+171.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shell International B.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RYDAF
  • SHEL

Transaction in Own Shares

16 May 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 16 May 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

(GBP)

Lowest price paid

(GBP)

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(GBP)

Venue

16/05/2022

2,937,000

23.400

22.920

23.171

LSE

16/05/2022

441,263

23.370

22.940

23.169

Chi-X (CXE)

16/05/2022

443,000

23.400

22.930

23.184

BATS (BXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 5 May 2022.

In respect of this arrangement, BNP Paribas Exane will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 5 May 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas Exane on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4355


LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Electric vehicles: Why one charging company is focusing on auto dealerships first

    Charge Enterprises CEO Andrew Fox joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, electric vehicle adoption, supply chain issues, and the outlook for growth.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Opportunity Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Amidst the challenges, Miller Opportunity Equity’s net fees declined 3.57% in the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500’s -4.60% return. The Strategy’s long-term performance remains strong. Since inception annualized returns […]

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Here's Why Chimerix Stock Is Imploding Today

    Investors are furious about management's plan to sell its most valuable asset in order to chase a lackluster oncology program.

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), Samuel Szteinbaum, Has Just Spent US$1.1m Buying 51% More Shares

    Those following along with Corsair Gaming, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of...

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Is It Time to Jump Back Into Ford? Here's How to Trade It

    On Friday, Ford Motor sold another 7M shares of electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive for about $188M. Ford had sold 8M shares of RIVN earlier in the week following the expiration of that firm's IPO lockup period. Ford is still believed to be long 87M shares of Rivian.

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Inf

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Dented Today

    It's Monday, and with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all down fractions of a percent, it seems stock markets are going into the red again today -- and so is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As of 11:10 a.m. ET, Tesla shares have fallen 4.2% on reports that COVID-19-related lockdowns in China have dented the company's (still impressive) market share in electric vehicles (EVs) -- and that the situation won't be immediately fixed. Tesla remains "dominant" in EVs, reports TheFly.com today, retaining a 20% market share, but competition is heating up and the company lost market share to new rivals in 2021.

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...