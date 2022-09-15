U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Transaction in Own Shares

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
·1 min read

15 September 2022

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 15 September 2022 the Company purchased 68,719 ordinary shares at a price of 64.2295 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 266,876,000 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 266,876,000.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe

HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


