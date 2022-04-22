U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,316.44
    -77.22 (-1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,205.68
    -587.08 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,952.71
    -221.94 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.44
    -34.03 (-1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.26
    -1.53 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.80
    -11.40 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    -0.32 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0785
    -0.0055 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9080
    -0.0090 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2833
    -0.0201 (-1.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8840
    +0.5280 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,453.46
    -2,466.35 (-5.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.11
    -22.46 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shell International B.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IBICX
  • RYDAF
  • SHEL

Transaction in Own Shares

22 April 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 22 April 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

(GBP)

Lowest price paid

(GBP)

Volume weighted average price paid per Share

(GBP)

Venue

22/04/2022

1,100,000

£22.2100

£21.8500

£21.9942

LSE

22/04/2022

600,000

£22.2100

£21.8500

£21.9953

BATS (BXE)

22/04/2022

400,000

£22.2100

£21.8500

£21.9963

Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 03 February 2022

In respect of this arrangement, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 4 May 2022

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Big business joins forces to bridge Germany's growing skills gap

    Germany's industrial heavyweights are teaming up to retrain workers in areas such as software and logistics to fill a growing skills gap and avoid layoffs among workers of all ages as the economy shifts to clean energy and online shopping. More than 36 major companies, ranging from auto suppliers such as Continental and Bosch to industrial firms BASF and Siemens, have agreed to coordinate on redundancies at one firm and vacancies at another, training workers to move directly from job to job.

  • Volatile rouble firms past 73 vs dollar as companies prepare for taxes

    It had gained 1.4% to trade at 79.11 versus the euro on Moscow Exchange. The rouble has fully recouped losses it suffered after Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24. The rouble is supported by a record 3 trillion roubles ($39 billion) that companies are due to pay in taxes this month, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Aims for South as Scholz Fears Broad War

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior Russian military officer said Moscow aimed to seize control of eastern and southern Ukraine, including critical Black Sea ports, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his top priority was to avoid a war with nuclear-armed Russia. Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia,

  • Stock Market Today - 4/22: Hawkish Powell Hammers Stocks; 10-Year Yields Flirt With 3%

    Hawkish central banks have triggered the biggest year-to-date outflow for global stocks as Treasury bond yields continue to test multi-year highs.

  • CNN+ among short-lived streaming services after Warner Bros. Discovery shuts it down

    Yahoo Finance’s Andy Serwer joins the Live show to discuss Warner Brothers Discovery's short-lived streaming service CNN+, quarterly earnings for Netflix and the company's subscriber loss, and the outlook for streaming companies.

  • Verizon Cuts Sales View on Inflation, Pressure From Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. had its biggest drop in two years after cutting its full-year sales forecast as rapid inflation and rising gas prices coincided with a slowdown in store traffic.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaUkraine Latest: Russia Aims for So

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Crumbled on Friday

    The company's better-than-expected results couldn't counter management's cautious forecast.

  • Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

    Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks.

  • Verizon beats on earnings but loses phone subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Verizon.

  • Market check: Stocks fall, China stocks sell-off as central banks tighten

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Friday.

  • Down Over 50% Year to Date, Is SoFi Now a Buy?

    As a result, SoFi shares have tanked 68% in the past six months and are trading near the company's 52-week low. As long-term investors, it's our responsibility to determine if companies like SoFi will be profitable in the future. In SoFi's case, profitability appears very feasible -- the company is a participant in a multi-trillion dollar market and continues to report striking financials quarter after quarter.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • My Top FAANG Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

    This acronym, which is a bit dated due to company name changes, stands for five companies: Meta, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet. As we close in on the first half of 2022, Amazon looks poised to reward shareholders handsomely. Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud-computing service, has a dominant share of the market, with 32%.

  • Weekend reads: How to position your investments before the Federal Reserve causes a bear market

    Also, the case for bonds and dividend stocks, plus how to take advantage of negative market sentiment.

  • Oil services company Schlumberger beats on earnings, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for oil services company Schlumberger.&nbsp;

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    Stocks aren't like children -- it's OK to talk publicly about which investments are your favorites. I own shares of more than 60 different companies, but Disney (NYSE: DIS), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), and FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are my three favorite stocks right now.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • Plug Power Jumped Tuesday, So Why Is It Now Down 10% This Week?

    Shares of fuel cell and hydrogen producer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a roller coaster of a week. On Tuesday, when the company announced a big new deal with Walmart, the stock rose double digits. The early-week surge came after the supplier of hydrogen fuel cells announced a new agreement with existing customer Walmart.

  • Is Google (GOOG) a Great Long-Term Investment?

    Ensemble Capital, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. While this recent quarter represents the fund’s largest degree of underperformance, so too did its 2020 results. In 2020 the Fund was up 30.89% vs the S&P 500 up 18.39% for 12.51% outperformance. It […]

  • Analysis-Musk tears up buyout playbook with $46.5 billion Twitter financing

    It is the biggest acquisition financing ever put forward for one person. Elon Musk is doing it his way. More than two-thirds of the $46.5 billion financing package that Musk unveiled on Thursday in support of his bid for Twitter Inc would come from his assets, with the remainder coming from bank loans secured against the social media platform's assets.