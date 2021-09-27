Transaction in Own Shares
27 September 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 27 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
27/09/2021
232,392
15.696
15.492
15.657
LSE
27/09/2021
31,754
15.696
15.586
15.670
Chi-X (CXE)
27/09/2021
20,952
15.696
15.592
15.666
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
