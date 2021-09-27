U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.20
    -15.28 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,901.63
    +103.63 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,925.13
    -122.57 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.50
    +39.43 (+1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.52
    +1.54 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4790
    +0.0190 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9970
    +0.3120 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,023.42
    -225.44 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,066.03
    -35.49 (-3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shell International B.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Transaction in Own Shares

27 September 2021

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 27 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of “B” shares purchased

Highest price paid (GBP)

Lowest price paid (GBP)

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)

Venue

27/09/2021

232,392

15.696

15.492

15.657

LSE

27/09/2021

31,754

15.696

15.586

15.670

Chi-X (CXE)

27/09/2021

20,952

15.696

15.592

15.666

BATS (BXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.

In respect of this arrangement, Exane BNP Paribas will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 29 July 2021 up to and including 29 December 2021.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (“EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Exane BNP Paribas on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4355

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from bust Green Supplier

    Shell is taking on the customers of collapsed energy company Green Supplier as the sector's crisis strengthens larger, more resilient players.

  • 3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Fossil fuels have dominated the energy market for more than a century. This energy transition will take decades. Three energy companies that appear well positioned for this interim period are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).

  • The Pandemic Crushed These 2 Stocks. They're Bouncing Back Monday

    Shares of Carnival were up almost 5%. The gains continued a rally over the past week that has seen the cruise ship giant's stock jump 16% from its close last Tuesday. Carnival's gains picked up steam on Friday, when the company released its third-quarter financial results.

  • Tesla’s moves in China, Amazon price target cut, Polestar to go public

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Tesla shareholders receiving a recommendation to reject Kimbal Musk and Murdoch as board members, Morgan Stanley cutting Amazon’s price target as concerns over the company’s profitability take center stage, and Polestar partnering with Gores Guggenheim in a SPAC deal to go public.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Over Nvidia

    Computer systems design services company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive gains of more than 70% so far this year, beating rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) handsomely as investors have appreciated the graphics card specialist's robust revenue and earnings growth. In this article, we will look at the catalysts driving AMD's growth and check what makes it a better bet than Nvidia right now. Video game consoles have been in hot demand since last year.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The fascinating thing about General Electric (NYSE: GE), Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is that they have entirely different earnings drivers over the next decade. Former CEO Jeff Immelt has been widely criticized for making big bets on fossil fuel technologies. Unfortunately, the market for gas turbines halved in the years since the significant Alstom acquisition, as did the price of oil after Immelt made a slew of acquisitions.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • 2 of the Best Stocks You Can Buy at a Huge Discount Right Now

    The broad stock market might be near an all-time high, but game-changing companies C3.ai and Zillow certainly aren't.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Is Sundial Growers Too Cheap to Pass Up?

    One stock investors may be considering is pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). In the wake of that decline, is Sundial Growers a bargain worth buying, or should investors steer clear? Sundial Growers is no exception.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Loves

    This trio, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 5.4%, should net Berkshire Hathaway over $635 million in annual dividend income.

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks Teladoc Stock Could Soar 44% Higher

    Here's why Wall Street thinks Teladoc stock could soar 44% higher within the next year. To be sure, several analysts expect that Teladoc Health will continue to face some headwinds this year. Teladoc recently signed a major agreement with Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the fifth-largest health insurer in the U.S., to provide chronic care solutions to HCSC members.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    I've been picking stocks to avoid every week, and last week I didn't do so well. My three stocks to avoid last week were all over the place -- flat, soaring 23%, and climbing 8% -- averaging out to a 10.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Tempur Sealy The Trade: Tempur

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Still Look Unstoppable

    With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to highlight one stock that's already a tremendous run so far this year that they'd buy today. Danny Vena (Global-E Online): There's little doubt e-commerce has a long runway ahead. The company handles many of the challenges and complexities that come with international selling, leaving the merchant to go about their daily routine.