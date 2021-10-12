Transaction in Own Shares
12 October 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 12 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
12/10/2021
1,050,000
17.528
17.240
17.373
LSE
12/10/2021
90,000
17.518
17.234
17.366
Chi-X (CXE)
12/10/2021
60,000
17.520
17.212
17.365
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
