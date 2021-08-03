Transaction in Own Shares
Transaction in Own Shares
03 August 2021
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 August 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
03/08/2021
1,100,000
14.668
14.270
14.489
LSE
03/08/2021
75,000
14.658
14.272
14.489
Chi-X (CXE)
03/08/2021
75,000
14.662
14.292
14.489
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
Attachment