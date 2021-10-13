U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.56
    +2.91 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,322.73
    -55.61 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,530.69
    +64.76 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.80
    +0.53 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    +34.60 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    +0.63 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0052 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5630
    -0.0170 (-1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3651
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3900
    -0.2000 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,026.40
    +1,312.14 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,341.70
    +7.29 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shell International B.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Transaction in Own Shares

13 October 2021

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 13 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of “B” shares purchased

Highest price paid (GBP)

Lowest price paid (GBP)

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)

Venue

13/10/2021

1,050,000

17.418

17.166

17.299

LSE

13/10/2021

90,000

17.418

17.166

17.293

Chi-X (CXE)

13/10/2021

60,000

17.406

17.188

17.293

BATS (BXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.

In respect of this arrangement, Exane BNP Paribas will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 29 July 2021 up to and including 29 December 2021.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (“EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Exane BNP Paribas on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4355

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • BP, Shell Leaders to Face Congress Over Alleged Climate Cover-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Executives from BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc will testify before a House committee investigating allegations that oil giants misled the public about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Bur

  • Bridgepoint Explores Options for Element Materials

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgepoint Group Plc is weighing options for Element Materials Technology, including a sale that could value the London-based testing company at about 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion), according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Lea

  • 11 Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best quantum computing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Invest In. Considered to be a merely theoretical subject just a few decades ago, quantum computing has proven to become […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have had positive momentum for more than a week now, and that has continued today. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Nio shares had gained 3%. Last week, Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD, which is one of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holdings, announced plans to collaborate with a fleet-as-a-service solutions joint venture to deploy up to 5,000 new EVs to fleet managers in the U.S. And yesterday, news came that global EV leader Tesla had produced a record volume of electric vehicles at its Shanghai factory in September, with the majority of those sales remaining in China.

  • What to Expect From American Express, Capital One, and Discover in Q3 Earnings

    Improved credit and minimal loan growth for these credit card players in Q3 could lead to reserve releases of capital.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About DatChat Stock?

    DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS), which develops a privacy-oriented messaging app, went public at $4.15 per share (and one warrant for an additional share) on Aug. 12. Let's see why DatChat has attracted so much attention. DatChat's Messenger and Private Social Network enable users to modify or delete the messages they've sent, hide encrypted messages, and set messages to be automatically deleted after a fixed time frame or a set number of views.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • These 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Better Buys Right Now Than AMC

    A big trend in the stock market this year has involved so-called meme stocks. Select companies that Wall Street funds bet against as loser stocks saw their shares quickly skyrocket in price thanks to individual investors buying in after teaming up through social media sites like Reddit to hurt the short-sellers. One stock that got a lot of attention for getting sucked up into this craze was AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC).

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • Plug Power: Symposium Set to Provide Additional Catalysts

    After a period of sustained share losses, Plug Power (PLUG) stock has been building up momentum once again. The past week has seen shares rise as the market appears to be warming to the hydrogen specialist once more. One of the reasons for the uptick is due to the excitement surrounding PLUG’s third annual symposium, which will take place on Thursday (Oct 14). While recent times have seen the stock picking up steam, B. Riley’s Christopher Souther thinks the event’s potential impact should not be

  • Ford Motor Co no longer has Rivian board representative

    Ford Motor Co, which has repeatedly touted its strategic relationship with electric vehicle maker Rivian, no longer has a representative on the startup's board of directors ahead of its going public. While an announcement was never made, Ford executive Alexandra Ford English left the Rivian board in May according to documents Rivian made public on Oct. 1 ahead of its planned initial public offering. Ford, which holds a stake greater than 5% in Rivian according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, had a seat on the Rivian board when it was a private company, but that would not continue as Rivian went public, Thibodeau said.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.&nbsp;

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Why Delta Air Lines Stock Is Falling Today

    Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) beat analyst expectations in the third quarter but warned it expects the last three months of the year to be weighed down by higher fuel costs. Delta earned $0.30 per share in the quarter, well ahead of analyst expectations of $0.17 per share, on revenue that at $8.3 billion roughly matched expectations. The airline said it experienced a midquarter lull as COVID cases spiked higher, but traffic recovered toward the end of the period.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Novavax Stock Now and 1 Reason to Skip It

    It's been a harrowing quarter for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors. The stock is down by more than 13% over the last three months, and even with approval for its coronavirus vaccine candidate seemingly in sight, it's reasonable to wonder whether the company's stock is worth purchasing. Based on its upcoming catalysts, I think Novavax's losing streak will end before the close of 2021, and that rumors of its demise are exaggerated.