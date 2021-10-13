Transaction in Own Shares
13 October 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 13 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
13/10/2021
1,050,000
17.418
17.166
17.299
LSE
13/10/2021
90,000
17.418
17.166
17.293
Chi-X (CXE)
13/10/2021
60,000
17.406
17.188
17.293
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
