Transaction in Own Shares
20 September 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 20 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
20/09/2021
1,050,000
14.370
14.152
14.252
LSE
20/09/2021
90,000
14.372
14.156
14.247
Chi-X (CXE)
20/09/2021
60,000
14.370
14.162
14.246
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
