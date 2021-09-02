Transaction in Own Shares
02 September 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 02 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
02/09/2021
1,050,000
14.578
14.220
14.403
LSE
02/09/2021
90,000
14.578
14.272
14.397
Chi-X (CXE)
02/09/2021
60,000
14.578
14.218
14.397
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
