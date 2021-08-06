Transaction in Own Shares
06 August 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 06 August 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
06/08/2021
1,061,941
14.690
14.470
14.588
LSE
06/08/2021
82,717
14.674
14.476
14.583
Chi-X (CXE)
06/08/2021
55,342
14.664
14.478
14.582
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
Attachment