Transaction in Own Shares
14 September 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 14 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
14/09/2021
1,050,000
14.688
14.452
14.594
LSE
14/09/2021
90,000
14.684
14.464
14.594
Chi-X (CXE)
14/09/2021
60,000
14.684
14.464
14.594
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
