Transaction in Own Shares
10 September 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 10 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
10/09/2021
1,050,000
14.326
14.180
14.230
LSE
10/09/2021
90,000
14.284
14.180
14.228
Chi-X (CXE)
10/09/2021
60,000
14.278
14.182
14.227
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
