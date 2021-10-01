Transaction in Own Shares
01 October 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 01 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
01/10/2021
1,050,000
16.590
16.302
16.431
LSE
01/10/2021
90,000
16.574
16.308
16.430
Chi-X (CXE)
01/10/2021
60,000
16.584
16.314
16.429
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
