Transaction in Own Shares
24 September 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 24 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
24/09/2021
1,050,000
15.358
15.118
15.262
LSE
24/09/2021
90,000
15.348
15.146
15.260
Chi-X (CXE)
24/09/2021
60,000
15.362
15.154
15.260
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
