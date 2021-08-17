Transaction in Own Shares
17 August 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 17 August 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
17/08/2021
1,049,805
14.440
13.998
14.240
LSE
17/08/2021
90,000
14.434
14.000
14.229
Chi-X (CXE)
17/08/2021
60,000
14.428
14.002
14.231
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
