Transaction in Own Shares

Shell International B.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
Transaction in Own Shares

17 August 2021

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 17 August 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of “B” shares purchased

Highest price paid (GBP)

Lowest price paid (GBP)

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)

Venue

17/08/2021

1,049,805

14.440

13.998

14.240

LSE

17/08/2021

90,000

14.434

14.000

14.229

Chi-X (CXE)

17/08/2021

60,000

14.428

14.002

14.231

BATS (BXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.

In respect of this arrangement, Exane BNP Paribas will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 29 July 2021 up to and including 29 December 2021.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (“EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Exane BNP Paribas on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4355

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


