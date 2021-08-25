Transaction in Own Shares
25 August 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 25 August 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
25/08/2021
1,050,000
14.330
14.202
14.258
LSE
25/08/2021
90,000
14.324
14.200
14.262
Chi-X (CXE)
25/08/2021
60,000
14.328
14.204
14.262
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
