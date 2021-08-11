Transaction in Own Shares
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Transaction in Own Shares
11 August 2021
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 11 August 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
11/08/2021
1,050,000
14.848
14.726
14.787
LSE
11/08/2021
90,000
14.842
14.734
14.787
Chi-X (CXE)
11/08/2021
60,000
14.842
14.728
14.786
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
Attachment