U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,220.55
    +45.35 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,574.37
    +334.19 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,595.86
    +105.12 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.16
    +10.68 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.50
    -1.20 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.50
    -15.60 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    -0.0072 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8050
    +0.0330 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2565
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3110
    +1.1010 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,022.51
    +655.38 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.91
    +11.99 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shell International B.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RYDAF
  • SHEL

Transaction in Own Shares

27 April 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 27 April 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

(GBP)

Lowest price paid

(GBP)

Volume weighted average price paid per Share

(GBP)

Venue

27/04/2022

1,000,000

£21.4750

£21.0300

£21.2789

LSE

27/04/2022

600,000

£21.4750

£21.0300

£21.2795

BATS (BXE)

27/04/2022

400,000

£21.4750

£21.0300

£21.2792

Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 03 February 2022

In respect of this arrangement, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 4 May 2022

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Surging Higher Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) continue to run higher on Wednesday, with the blank check company rising 13.2% at 11:40 a.m. ET. It's the second consecutive day of double-digit stock gains following the announcement that Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) board of directors has agreed to Elon Musk's buyout offer. Digital World, of course, is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) looking to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Boeing posts wider than expected loss in Q1, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Boeing.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • Why Visa and Mastercard Are Rising Today

    Shares of the two largest payment rails, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), had risen nearly 8% and 6%, respectively, as of 10:22 a.m. ET today after Visa reported strong earnings results for its second fiscal quarter of the year. Mastercard, which will report its latest earnings results tomorrow morning, is also benefiting considering how similar the two companies are. "The Omicron variant impacts were short-lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued," Visa CEO Alfred Kelly Jr. said in an earnings statement.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Google stock moves lower after Q1 earnings miss

    Shares of Google are moving lower after its parent company, Alphabet, posted disappointing earnings and revenue for the first quarter.

  • Microsoft’s earnings outlook ‘puts to bed all the macro worries’: Analyst

    RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst Rishi Jaluria joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's gaming engagement as COVID-19 continues and the outlook for growth amid earnings report data.&nbsp;

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talk

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • 10 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend S&P 500 stocks. If you want to see some more high yielding stocks, click 5 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index tracks the performance of the biggest 500 companies listed on American stock exchanges. The market capitalization-weighted S&P 500 Index is one […]

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Only for the Most Patient Investors

    When eye-catching losses meet the broad market decline, the stock gets hit with a double whammy. Such is the case with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) which tumbled 10% on the earnings, sinking to a 17-month low. With the rising costs of materials and supply chain disruptions, the company now sees full-year earnings at the low end of its guidance.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple Your Money

    Tech stocks have practically gone straight down since peaking last November. Three stocks with the potential to triple simply by returning to their all-time highs are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Shopify provides the tools necessary to sell products online, including a website and credit card processing.

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? Facebook Earnings Will Show If Bottom Is In

    Meta stock a buy? The Facebook parent is still searching for a floor after crashing on Q4 earnings. Will Wednesday's Q1 report deliver relief?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.