Transaction in Own Shares
05 October 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 05 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
05/10/2021
1,050,000
17.140
16.708
16.945
LSE
05/10/2021
90,000
17.132
16.722
16.936
Chi-X (CXE)
05/10/2021
60,000
17.132
16.726
16.935
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
