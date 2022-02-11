U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,484.17
    -19.91 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,211.03
    -30.56 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,059.86
    -125.79 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.26
    +5.10 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.02
    +2.14 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.00
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1399
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0280
    -0.0030 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9090
    -0.1210 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,507.19
    -1,756.07 (-3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.44
    +8.49 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shell International B.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RYDAF
  • RYRLX
  • SHEL

Transaction in Own Shares

11 February 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 11 February 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

(GBP)

Lowest price paid

(GBP)

Volume weighted average price paid per Share

(GBP)

Venue

11/02/2022

1,250,000

£20.4900

£19.9880

£20.2079

LSE

11/02/2022

1,000,000

£20.4900

£19.9920

£20.1974

BATS (BXE)

11/02/2022

500,000

£20.4900

£19.9460

£20.1867

Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 03 February 2022

In respect of this arrangement, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 4 May 2022

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Shell, BP amassed cash in 2021 as energy shortage unfolded

    After the coronavirus pandemic shocked the energy industry in 2020, oil and gas companies have bounced back.

  • SHELL PIPELINE COMPANY LP ANNOUNCES OFFER FOR REMAINING UNITS OF SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.

    Shell Pipeline Company LP ("Shell") today announces it has made a non-binding offer to purchase all remaining common units held by the public representing limited partner interests in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) ("SHLX") for $12.89 per common unit in cash. Shell and its affiliates currently own approximately 68.5% of SHLX common units. The proposed transaction simplifies the governance of the SHLX assets, reduces costs, and provides flexibility to optimize the pipeline portfolio.

  • Stock Market Losses Widen At Midday As Yields Rise; Small Caps Climb

    The stock market resumed its decline at midday Friday as Treasury yields reversed higher. Small caps were about the only bright spot.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slipped Early Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the semiconductors giant, slipped somewhat again in early trading on the Nasdaq today. Investors, it seems, may be getting a case of the nerves as Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings report approaches and new disruptions are reported in the semiconductors supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, a possible "contamination" of flash memory chips, produced at two fabrication plants in Japan operated by Kioxia Holdings in partnership with Western Digital, has forced a halt in production there.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • Diabetes device maker lands crucial FDA approval after a year of Covid delays

    The approval comes after regulators spent a year prioritizing work directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Why Confluent Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    The company had solid fourth-quarter results, but investors might be latching on to an analyst's comments.

  • Here's Why Bloom Energy Stock Popped More Than 10% Friday

    The fuel cell company told investors it expects to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.

  • Why Chemours Stock Dropped 14.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the specialty chemicals company didn't react well to its earnings update, though the numbers weren't exactly terrible.

  • Here's Why Block (Square) Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market had a muted open on Friday, with all three major averages hovering near the flatline shortly after the opening bell. Block is rising today thanks to not one but two major analyst upgrades. First, an analyst with Bank of America upgraded Block from neutral to buy and placed a $185 price target on the stock.

  • Why Micron Technology Surged This Week

    Not only did Micron get a lift in the beginning of the week on a broader tech bounce, but it also got a bit of luck toward the end of the week, even as the Nasdaq fell.

  • Why GameStop Stock Hit the Reset Button This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders beat a flat market this week, with shares soaring 20% through Thursday trading compared to the 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. GameStop and its fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings had each shed over 30% of their value since just the start of 2022. In fact, heading into this week, GameStop was down 44% since early November.

  • Why Pinterest Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were running 6.3% higher in morning trading Friday as more institutional investors bought into the idea-collating site. Pinterest stock has been battered for a good part of a year on a slowdown in pandemic-fueled growth. Shares are off 70% over the past 12 months, but both Vanguard Group and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) have acquired substantial stakes in the social media platform, and the market might be seeing this as an inflection point at which Pinterest becomes a turnaround story.

  • Cannabis industry has ‘a big disconnect’ between stock prices and performance: Strategist

    Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETFs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the legal marijuana industry's growth, legalization prospects by state, and limited market development in Canada as compared to the U.S.

  • Goodyear Plunges as the Tiremaker Sees Inflation Pressures in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. tumbled the most since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic after the company said inflationary pressures are likely to continue this year, tarnishing a quarter in which results outpaced expectations.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlTreasuries Sink With Sto

  • Buy This Cheap Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    The Nasdaq 100, a good measure of large cap growth stocks, is down about 10%  year-to-date. One cheap stock you can't overlook right now is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It was caught up in the overall market swoon that hit growth stocks and fintechs particularly hard.

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The metaverse describes a virtual world that has the potential to add a new dimension to the way we interact socially and the way we do business. But when we arrive in the year 2030 and look back, these might turn out to be short-term issues that wound up delivering long-term gains.

  • Forget the Stock Split: Here Are 5 Better Reasons to Buy Alphabet

    Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently announced it would be splitting its stock 20-for-1 later this year. Stock splits don't do anything to increase or decrease the underlying value of the business. Google has a practical monopoly in online search, which may be the greatest business of all time.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Bitcoin Mining Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels

    Bitcoin and its sibling cryptocurrencies have been picking up headlines lately, sometimes scooping them in by the bucketful. That’s inevitable, given the spectacular volatility the cryptos have seen in recent months, more than doubling in value and falling back down again. Bitcoin, the flagship, peaked above $67,000 in November, only to fall as low as $35,000 in the latter half of January. It’s trading at $43,000 now, on an upward tack. These kind of asset movements naturally attract investors –

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Dropping After Earnings. It’s Cheap — but Scary.

    Shares of the steelmaker are inexpensive, but investors fear falling profits and declining prices for the metal.