TipRanks

This year has started with a ‘bang’ for stocks, a January rally that saw the S&P gain 6% and the NASDAQ jump 11%, a welcome change in mood from the volatile declines we saw in 2022. Even so, there is still a degree of caution. Last year’s headwinds are still with us, in the form of stubbornly high inflation and interest rates at decadal highs. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clear