Transaction in Own Shares
01 September 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 01 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
01/09/2021
1,050,000
14.552
14.242
14.416
LSE
01/09/2021
90,000
14.550
14.244
14.421
Chi-X (CXE)
01/09/2021
60,000
14.550
14.246
14.423
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
