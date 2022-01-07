U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,685.10
    -10.95 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,307.27
    +70.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.47
    -111.39 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.68
    -10.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.80
    -0.66 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1358
    +0.0059 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7850
    +0.0520 (+3.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3578
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6530
    -0.1870 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,846.01
    -1,217.42 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.95
    +2.07 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
JOBS:

December report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shell International B.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Transaction in Own Shares

07 January 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 07 January 2022 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “B shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of “B” shares purchased

Highest price paid

(GBP)

Lowest price paid

(GBP)

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(GBP)

Venue

07/01/2022

1,363,000

17.364

17.102

17.255

LSE

07/01/2022

173,000

17.362

17.104

17.248

Chi-X (CXE)

07/01/2022

128,000

17.358

17.108

17.248

BATS (BXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 02 December 2021.

In respect of this arrangement, BNP Paribas Exane will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 02 December 2021 up to and including 28 January 2022.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (“EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas Exane on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4355


LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Coupang, and DoorDash Plunged This Week

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) all fell hard this week, with these stocks down 14.2%, 12.7%, and 7.8%, respectively, through the end of trading on Thursday. Earlier this week, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb made several media appearances in which he gave good news on omicron. Well, a faster reopening and higher economic growth have come with inflation, at least in recent months.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022 and Beyond

    Here are two facts about the healthcare industry. Let's look at two healthcare giants that have the tools to continue rewarding shareholders for many years to come: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical has struggled amid the pandemic.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking This Week

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 15.1% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only news from the company in recent days was an announcement that its CEO, Stanley Erck, will participate in the virtual J.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Tumbled in December

    Reversing much of its gains from November, lithium stock Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) tumbled 25.9% in the month of December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lithium prices continued to soar, and Lithium Americas was busy building a cash pile, so why did its shares sink? Lithium Americas shares dropped sharply the very first day of December as investors took note of the company's latest move to raise debt.

  • Why Docusign Stock Fell 6.7% Today

    Shares of document-management leader Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 6.7% today, as of market close. It's a new year, but the narrative surrounding fast-growing tech stocks remains the same as it was for much of 2021: Fear of rising interest rates keeps pushing growth stocks down. Specifically, minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicate that a more aggressive raising of interest rates and other moves to try and tame inflation might be in store sooner rather than later.

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Fell on Thursday

    The stock market was having a fairly strong session on Thursday, but insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was an exception. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Lemonade was down nearly 3%, reaching a fresh 52-week low in the process. An analyst at Barclays who covers Lemonade maintained its "equal-weight" rating (similar to a neutral opinion) but dramatically lowered their price target on the stock from $62 to $43.

  • Why Enphase Energy Fell 7.2% on Thursday

    Shares of solar energy stock Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 7.2% in trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its most recent meeting. The Federal Reserve said in minutes from its most recent meeting that it may need to raise rates sooner than expected. As a result, yields rose in the market with the 10-year Treasury rising two basis points today, and yields are now up 29 basis points over the past month.

  • Is it time to fight the Fed? This veteran strategist says the central bank won’t risk a 20% drop in house prices and a 30% slide in stocks.

    David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research and the former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch, isn't buying the tough talk from the Fed

  • This Top Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy As It Could Crush the Market Once Again

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) was one of those tech companies that helped investors get rich by delivering eye-popping upside on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings. Applied Materials' outstanding stock market performance last year isn't surprising, as it is solving a key problem that's hurting several industries ranging from smartphones to automotive to gaming consoles and personal computers -- the global chip shortage. The company makes semiconductor manufacturing equipment and also provides ancillary services to semiconductor manufacturers to boost their productivity.

  • Alibaba Stock Is on a Tear. Here Are 5 Reasons Investors Are Buying the Dip.

    Valuation, sentiment on regulation, and big moves by a famous fund manager are helping the case for Alibaba stock. But there remains a case for caution.

  • Could Ocugen Become the Next Moderna?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) became a surprise entrant in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Eye-popping share gains and a potential coronavirus vaccine may make us think of another biotech company. The shares extended gains last year, and Moderna generated billions of dollars in vaccine revenue.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Already Down 10% in 2022

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) have already fallen 10.1% in 2022, as of the market's close on Thursday. On Dec. 4, Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan started covering Pinterest stock and gave it a $45-per-share price target, according to The Fly. The next day, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion upgraded Pinterest stock from neutral to buy.

  • The Nasdaq is quietly being shredded: new data

    The action in tech stocks continues to be abysmal.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • Realty Income's Orion Office Spinoff Is About to Set Its Dividend

    Orion Office's next big step is setting a dividend, and Wall Street is eagerly waiting. What should investors expect?