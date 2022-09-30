U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,626.37
    -14.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,014.28
    -211.33 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,717.60
    -19.90 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,685.64
    +10.71 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.66
    -1.57 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.80
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    +0.33 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9804
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7500
    +0.0030 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1150
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7140
    +0.2710 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,715.92
    +465.80 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.62
    +7.19 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell plc
·3 min read

Transaction in Own Shares

30 September 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 30 September 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

Lowest price paid

Volume weighted average price paid per share

Venue

Currency

30/09/2022

2,493,304

£22.8000

£22.2950

£22.5044

LSE

GBP

30/09/2022

690,300

£22.7950

£22.3000

£22.5427

Chi-X (CXE)

GBP

30/09/2022

1,342,900

£22.8000

£22.2850

£22.5434

BATS (BXE)

GBP

30/09/2022

2,500,000

€25.8500

€25.3950

€25.6320

XAMS

EUR

30/09/2022

200,000

€25.7000

€25.5150

€25.6041

CBOE DXE

EUR

30/09/2022

-

€0.0000

€0.0000

€0.0000

TQEX

EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 28 July 2022.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 28 July 2022 up to and including 21 October 2022.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Top-seeded Sakkari reaches semifinals at Parma Ladies Open

    Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past 97th-ranked Maryna Zanevska 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday at the Parma Ladies Open.

  • Fire Board OKs 60% increase in Western Lakes budget for 2023

    After a heated three and a half hour meeting Wednesday night with all seven covered municipalities, WLFD will increase its budget by nearly $4 million.

  • Pound rebounds as ONS admits its recession forecast was wrong - live updates

    Eurozone facing 'severe risks' to financial stability, admits ECB The FTSE 100 closed down 1.77pc at 6,881.59 The Dow Jones closed down 1.54pc at 29,225.61 Ben Marlow: There is a ticking timebomb under the financial system Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Sudbury rangers find 18 dead swans in River Stour

    The rangers also recover a heron and two gulls, while Defra investigates if it is bird flu.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Chelmsford: Hedgehog mural raises awareness of mammals' decline

    The Essex Wildlife Trust wants people to build hedgehog houses and put holes in their garden fences.

  • Delta pilots open voting for strike authorization as contract negotiations falter

    Pilots at Delta Air Lines Inc on Friday opened voting for authorizing a strike, saying negotiations with the U.S. airline for a new contract had failed to produce an "industry-leading" agreement. The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), representing about 14,600 pilots at Delta, and the airline have been in mediated talks since February 2020. ALPA noted "approval of the ballot does not mean" a strike is inevitable.

  • Which Is the Better Value: Visa, MasterCard Or American Express?

    These payment companies all have different competitive advantages

  • Harden knows he's no longer the man in Philadelphia

    CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) James Harden and Joel Embiid are beefing over who has been the most unbeatable Sixer during 1-on-1 competition at training camp. The smack talk escalated this week after a recent practice, each one badgering the other over who really is the alpha dog in Philly. Harden tells Embiid he can beat him in FIFA.

  • Anthony Bourdain unauthorized biography includes his intimate final texts: Everything we know so far

    The "Parts Unknown" star is the subject of a new, unauthorized biography and the author had access to Bourdain's laptop and phone, piecing together a timeline unlike we've seen before.

  • Where Will AbbVie Be in 3 Years?

    In spite of market turmoil, this year has been bright so far for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The company's star drug Humira continues to grow, and even reached the milestone of more than $20 billion in sales last year. Its other immunology drugs and the neuroscience business also are thriving.

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will look at 5 high-yielding dividend stocks to buy according to journalist investor Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Recommending These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. The Short-Term Camp Vs The Silent Majority Following the Fed’s 75 basis point […]

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today

    Yesterday I posed the question, "If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?" Well, guess what? Turns out, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) did miss on earnings -- badly -- and as a result, not just Carnival stock but fellow cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), too, are falling hard.

  • Intel's Dividends Can Hold Up, But The Business Faces Uncertainty In The Future

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) started an accelerated downtrend in August. The company lost 27% of its market value since then, and investors may be concerned about the near future. Looking at analysts forecasts, it seems that there may be some more pain ahead. We break down the fundamentals, future expectations, and see what that means for investors in our analysis.

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Is Taking Flight Today

    Shares of gene therapy company Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were up by a healthy 12.4% on heavy volume as of 11:16 a.m. ET Friday morning. The biotech's stock appears to be getting a boost from both a broad upward trend across the biotechnology space today, as well as from rumors circulating on social media about a possible buyout. Bluebird scored two approvals from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year for its one-and-done gene therapies: Skysona for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) and Zynteglo for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • Upstart Is Cornering This $2.1 Trillion Lending Market

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been one of Wall Street's most volatile stocks; in just under two years since going public, the stock's gone from $20 to $400 back down again -- a stressful ride indeed! The company is still young and has to prove to investors that it has the staying power to not only survive but thrive over the coming years. There is still a lot of work to be done on that front, but Upstart has seemingly found a niche that could help it to grow and establish itself enough to win back investors.