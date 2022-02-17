U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,416.45
    -58.56 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,551.79
    -382.48 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,857.52
    -266.57 (-1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,050.10
    -29.21 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.21
    -2.45 (-2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.70
    +29.20 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.24 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9820
    -0.0650 (-3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0320
    -0.4200 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,807.41
    -1,803.04 (-4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.50
    -40.67 (-4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shell International B.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RYDAF
  • RYRLX
  • SHEL

Transaction in Own Shares

17 February 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 17 February 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

(GBP)

Lowest price paid

(GBP)

Volume weighted average price paid per Share

(GBP)

Venue

17/02/2022

1,450,000

£20.0700

£19.5300

£19.7422

LSE

17/02/2022

900,000

£20.0800

£19.5220

£19.7606

BATS (BXE)

17/02/2022

400,000

£20.0800

£19.5260

£19.7651

Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 03 February 2022

In respect of this arrangement, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 4 May 2022

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Airbus turns record profit in 2021

    Airbus got out of the red for the first time since 2018 by posting record profits in 2021 on improved jet deliveries and increased helicopter and defense work. Driving the performance were increased deliveries of Airbus’ commercial aircraft, which rose from 566 to 611 year over year. Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. builds parts for all Airbus jets, though that’s done primarily at its plants in the U.K. and North Carolina.

  • Walmart Spikes On Earnings Report

    The stock is a holding in 240 ETFs.

  • Starbucks union push: Arizona store vote delayed, workers 'fired up'

    Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero details the latest Starbucks union vote, in Arizona, and the largest unionization push at the coffee giant.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today After Record Earnings

    Specialty chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just closed out a record year with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 revenue showing strength in several of its target growth markets. Nvidia shares are down about 16% so far in 2022, including a 7.3% drop today, as of 11 a.m. ET. While the company is working to grow its omniverse business in professional visualization and its automotive exposure, Nvidia's gaming and data center sales still made up over 87% of total revenue.

  • Is it a Good Time to Acquire AT and T (T) Shares?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the […]

  • Why Amplitude Stock Crashed Today

    It was a rough day for Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) investors. Shares of the cloud software company focused on digital optimization plunged after the newly public stock posted solid results for the fourth quarter but offered weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022. Coming into the report with a pricey valuation and in just its second quarterly report as a public company, the stock got chopped in half as a result.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Nvidia stock down despite 'spectacular' earnings report

    Susquehanna International Group Senior Equity Analyst of Semiconductors Christopher Rolland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nvidia stock tumbling despite strong fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Coeur Mining Stock Tanked 12.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the gold and silver miner fell after it reported earnings. Here's a look at why investors were downbeat on the update.

  • Here's Why Fastly Is Plunging by Another 30% Today

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday, with all three major averages down by more than 1% at 10 a.m. ET. As you might expect, the plunge is related to Fastly's fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, revenue grew by 13% year over year, surpassing analyst expectations, and Fastly posted a narrower adjusted loss than analysts had been expecting.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Why These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Thursday

    Concerns continued to linger Thursday morning, and that weighed on sentiment for how the trading session would go. The cloud computing arena has been a huge moneymaker for investors over the past several years, with many companies standing out from the crowd to produce amazing returns. This morning, shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) posted large new losses after releasing their latest financial results, as investors didn't see enough positive news to help them regain their confidence about the two cloud companies' long-term prospects.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the market: ‘We have lost our most important anchor’

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College, Cambridge University, and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surging inflation, markets, and how the economy will react to the Fed's decision.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. According to a select group of analysts and investment banks, the latest correction could yield massive upside for a trio of supercharged growth stocks. If Wall Street's high-water price targets come to fruition, these fast-paced companies could rocket higher by 126% to as much as 248% over the next 12 months.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Master investor Warren Buffett's favorite holding period is forever. Let your winners run and give your struggling investments some time to right the ship, he argues. Thanks to the magic of compounding returns, time, and patience are an investor's best tools.