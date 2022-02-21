U.S. markets closed

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell International B.V.
·2 min read
Transaction in Own Shares

21 February 2022

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 21 February 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

(GBP)

Lowest price paid

(GBP)

Volume weighted average price paid per Share

(GBP)

Venue

21/02/2022

1,500,000

£19.7140

£19.3300

£19.5191

LSE

21/02/2022

947,632

£19.7120

£19.3340

£19.5228

BATS (BXE)

21/02/2022

350,000

£19.7100

£19.3380

£19.5226

Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 03 February 2022

In respect of this arrangement, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 4 May 2022

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


