U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,871.19
    +63.09 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,462.12
    +532.04 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,487.72
    +182.48 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.21
    +33.02 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.35
    +0.68 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.30
    +27.70 (+1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.56 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0110 (+1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5860
    -0.1340 (-3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0163 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1810
    -1.2110 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,838.08
    +17.55 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.64
    +2.08 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell plc
·3 min read

Transaction in Own Shares

January 06, 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on 06 January 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:


Date of Purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

Lowest price paid

Volume weighted average price paid per share

Venue

Currency

06/01/2023

147,449

£ 23.4900

£ 23.2100

£ 23.3789

LSE

GBP

06/01/2023

35,809

£ 23.4800

£ 23.2150

£ 23.3384

Chi-X (CXE)

GBP

06/01/2023

23,571

£ 23.4850

£ 23.2100

£ 23.3763

BATS (BXE)

GBP

06/01/2023

-

-

-

-

XAMS

EUR

06/01/2023

-

-

-

-

CBOE DXE

EUR

06/01/2023

-

-

-

-

TQEX

EUR


These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 October 2022.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 27 October 2022 up to and including 27 January 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020)through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries:

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Danaher Corporation

    In 1984, Danaher’s founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in three segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. In late 2022, the company announced plans to divest its environmental and applied solutions group in 2023, which would leave it focused entirely on life sciences and diagnostics.

  • Shell Says Gas-Trading Earnings Were Higher Despite LNG Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc said its gas-trading earnings were “significantly higher” in the final three months of 2022 as the unit previously run by the company’s new boss overcame some of the challenges encountered earlier in the year. Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spend

  • Germany to Send Combat Vehicles to Ukraine by End of March

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany aims to deliver as many as 40 combat vehicles and a Patriot air-defense system to Ukraine by the end of March as part of an effort to help the government in Kyiv in the event fighting intensifies in the spring.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spendin

  • Beer Sales Drop as Consumers Balk at Higher Prices

    Corona brewer Constellation Brands now says it plans to make “more muted” price increases in the coming fiscal year, because higher-than-usual price increases in October slowed its sales growth. “The consumer is overly sensitive to pricing actions,” Constellation Chief Executive Bill Newlands told analysts Thursday when the company lowered its earnings forecast, sending shares down nearly 10%. “We need to be careful in balancing our growth profile and our pricing profile.”

  • Pick Yourself Up From Setbacks With This Underappreciated Trait

    You might think you have things planned to a T. But problems happen. The key is how well you respond with resilience to setbacks.

  • Tesla Stock Hits 2-Year Low As China Price Cuts Highlight Margin, Demand Concerns

    Tesla is slashing prices for its Model 3 and Model Y sedans in Asia as demand falters and deliveries in its key China market hit a five-month low.

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Verizon (VZ). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Enterprise (EPD) Rewards Unitholders With Distribution Hike

    Apart from the distribution hike, Enterprise Products (EPD) is also repurchasing shares for returning capital to unit holders.

  • WWE stock halted on news of McMahon’s return

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the halting of WWE stock following news that Vince McMahon has returned to the company.

  • Lordstown Motors sees slow rate of production in first quarter

    Electric-vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp. said the company is expecting a slow rate of production through the first quarter of this year as it deals with supply chain issues.

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • Morgan Stanley defends Apple stock, citing overblown demand concerns

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Morgan Stanley analyst’s defense against Apple stock.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023

    The tech industry has long been known for its wealth of growth stocks, making the start of 2023 an excellent time to pick some up for a bargain. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have experienced steep stock declines over the last year. Here are two growth stocks to buy hand over fist in 2023 after last year's tech sell-off.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 50% or More in 2023

    The market hasn't been kind to growth stocks lately, but that doesn't mean that the space is devoid of opportunities for the long-term investor. On the contrary, for investors with a long-term buy-and-hold strategy and the patience to wait out the near-term volatility while adding to a diversified portfolio, this could be an ideal time to load up on beaten-down growth stocks with remarkable future potential. On that note, let's take a look at three such stocks that the market has severely discounted over the last year but that Wall Street thinks could soar by 50% or higher in the next 12 months.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

    Does the January share price for iQIYI, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IQ ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Warren Buffett's Biggest Buying Spree in the 21st Century Came With an Interesting Twist

    Warren Buffett and his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) spent more money buying stocks in 2022 than they did in any other year of the 21st century (and maybe ever), according to filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we won't know the final tally for the year until the fourth-quarter numbers are published, through the first three quarters, Berkshire Hathaway spent over $66 billion on equities. Interestingly, Berkshire Hathaway did the large majority of its buying early in the year, purchasing more than $51 billion of stocks in the first quarter.

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.94, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    UnitedHealth (UNH) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.