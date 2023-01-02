U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    -0.0051 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7770
    -0.3280 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,730.48
    +113.40 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.22
    +4.86 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell plc
·3 min read

Transaction in Own Shares

January 02, 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on 02 January 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of Purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

Lowest price paid

Volume weighted average price paid per share

Venue

Currency

02/01/2023

-

-

-

-

LSE

GBP

02/01/2023

-

-

-

-

Chi-X (CXE)

GBP

02/01/2023

-

-

-

-

BATS (BXE)

GBP

02/01/2023

939,100

€ 27.2000

€ 26.7600

€ 27.0923

XAMS

EUR

02/01/2023

319,829

€ 27.2000

€ 26.7450

€ 27.1147

CBOE DXE

EUR

02/01/2023

-

-

-

-

TQEX

EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 October 2022.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 27 October 2022 up to and including 27 January 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020)through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries:

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • IMF Chief Georgieva Warns of ‘Tough Year’ for World Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownIMF Chief Georgieva Warns of ‘Tough Year’ for World EconomyInternational Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned that the global economy faces “a tough year, toughe

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-notch dividend stocks, with yields of 7.2% and 8%, are ripe for the picking, while another income stock with a yield of nearly 70% could be in for a rough year.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street took a small step back last week. There are already enough investors who won't touch Altria because of the long-term concerns about tobacco as a growth industry, and it's not as if it has done much lately to skirt the market swoon of the past year.

  • Did Buffett Beat the Market in 2022? Here's How His Top 5 Stocks Performed

    Warren Buffett is regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time for good reason. Buffett and Berkshire once again beat the market in 2022. With trading now completed for the calendar year, Berkshire Hathaway actually generated a gain, easily beating the S&P 500, as this chart shows.

  • Tesla Posts Record Q4 Deliveries of 405,000, But Misses Street Estimates

    Tesla had its best year for deliveries on record despite what it described as "significant COVID and supply chain related challenges" throughout the whole of 2022.

  • Tesla Didn’t Deliver Enough Cars During the Last 3 Months of 2022

    Tesla stock had a rocky 2022, and Tesla investors hoped that fourth-quarter EV deliveries would help get 2023 started with a bang. On Monday, Tesla (ticker: TSLA) reported fourth-quarter deliveries of 405,278. It’s a record result, but it missed Wall Street expectations.

  • Stock Market 2023: What To Do After 'Stay Away' Year; Tesla Deliveries Hit 405,278, Falling Short

    After a "stay away" year, the stock market enters 2023 in a correction. Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q4, but missed lowered views. That followed strong results from China rivals.

  • Analysts Line up Their Top Picks for 2023

    Here we go. The new year is upon us, and in preparation, the Street’s analysts have been lining up their top picks for 2023. It’s a bit of cliché, but a fun one – and one that can also bring some interesting stocks to investors’ notice. Remember that the analysts have been watching the markets all year, keeping close track of past and current performance, and they’ve built up a picture that puts stocks into perspective. For the retail investor, the year’s accumulated analysis is a gold mine of d

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without any Hesitation

    Tech stocks faced a tough 2022, with reductions in consumer spending dragging down the shares of some of the world's most valuable companies. According to IDC, in the third quarter of 2022, worldwide PC shipments declined by 15%, and smartphone shipments fell by 9.7% as consumers cut discretionary spending. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have each experienced double-digit decreases in their shares.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Adding to in 2023

    2022 was a frustrating year for investors as the S&P 500 has had its biggest decline since 2008 when the global financial crisis wracked markets. This time around, rising interest rates and inflation torpedoed stocks, pressuring both valuations and business performance, especially in areas like retail, tech, and transportation. Unlike most of the tech sector, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted strong results through 2022, benefiting from the recovery in the travel sector.

  • Why a New Bull Market Is Likely in 2023 -- and 3 Stocks to Buy to Profit if It Comes

    Wipe the slate clean. The old year is gone with its disappointments. A new year is here. There are new possibilities.  To be sure, some of the challenges of 2022 could carry over into the new year. However, there is some reason for optimism about the future.

  • Buy Medtronic Stock. Shares of the Dividend Aristocrat Look Attractive.

    Medtronic is dividend aristocrat, with 45 straight years of payout increases. But shares in the company, a top maker of medical devices, haven’t been regal performers.

  • Down 24% in 2022, Is Verizon an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023?

    Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) business is relatively sticky, with consumers reluctant to cancel their internet services. This video will determine if Verizon is an excellent dividend stock to buy.  *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec.

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla Comes Up Short of 2022 Delivery Target as Growth Slows

    Elon Musk’s electric-car maker didn’t meet its initial goal of increasing annual deliveries by 50% or more last year

  • The harsh reality for investors eyeing tech stocks in 2023: Morning Brief

    Curious on how to buy battered tech stocks? Here's a quick tip. More on that, and what else to watch in business on Monday, January 2, 2023.

  • Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    In times of distress, purchase quality companies at a value and plan to hold for the ultra-long term.

  • 3 Top Bounce-Back Stocks for 2023

    Many stocks deserved their big declines in 2022, but even high-quality stocks sold off in the downturn. Buy them.

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit Record 405,278 In Q4, But Miss Views Despite Big Incentives

    Tesla deliveries rose to a record 405,278 in Q4, but fell short of lowered views despite aggressive year-end incentives.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January

    If you're looking to give your portfolio a refresh to start the new year, one great way to do so is by adding some dividend-paying tech stocks to it. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the best-performing stocks of all time, and it's easy to see why. It has dominated the enterprise software space for more than a generation and is diversified across multiple product lines in a way that few other tech giants are.

  • These 3 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Just because most meme stocks represent companies of questionable staying power doesn't mean all of them do.