U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,071.07
    -9.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,318.95
    -270.82 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,470.91
    +2.92 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.70
    -6.87 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.89
    +1.34 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.40
    +55.50 (+3.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    +1.06 (+4.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    +0.0104 (+1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    -0.1470 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    +0.0192 (+1.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4150
    -2.6650 (-1.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,944.00
    +105.28 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.89
    -4.26 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell plc
·3 min read

Transaction in Own Shares

December 01, 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 01 December 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

Lowest price paid

Volume weighted average price paid per share

Venue

Currency

01/12/2022

599,932

£ 24.0500

£ 23.8000

£ 23.9216

LSE

GBP

01/12/2022

-

-

-

-

Chi-X (CXE)

GBP

01/12/2022

-

-

-

-

BATS (BXE)

GBP

01/12/2022

2,000,000

€ 28.0550

€ 27.7850

€ 27.9310

XAMS

EUR

01/12/2022

-

-

-

-

CBOE DXE

EUR

01/12/2022

-

-

-

-

TQEX

EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 October 2022.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 27 October 2022 up to and including 27 January 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Farfetch Is Plunging Hard Today

    Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were plunging 23.6% in afternoon trading on Thursday after the online luxury fashion marketplace filed a business update with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Farfetch said it will host a Capital Markets Day with financial analysts and institutional investors today that will discuss in greater depth the company's strategic growth plan. On the surface, the guidance Farfetch shared wouldn't seem to warrant the collapse in its share price.

  • Blackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $69 billion real estate fund for wealthy individuals said it will limit redemption requests, one of the most dramatic signs of a pullback at a top profit driver for the firm and a chilling indicator for the property industry.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFT

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • Salesforce stock drops as co-CEO Bret Taylor steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Salesforce following news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock

    Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.

  • Costco’s Sales Update Slams the Stock. Strong Grocery Sales Weren’t Enough.

    Sales of food and sundries climbed by double digits, while, non-food categories were largely lower, hurt by products like electronics and jewelry.

  • Investors Heavily Search SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI): Here is What You Need to Know

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Why Shares of Canoo Are Driving Higher Today

    With competition ramping up over the past few years, the electric vehicle (EV) landscape has become a virtual battlefield. Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), however, has taken a major step toward appearing on actual battlefields. As of 11:11 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Canoo are up 4.9%, falling from their earlier climb of 11.2%.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • Why Snowflake Stock Rallied Thursday Morning

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) traded higher Thursday morning, jumping as much as 5.3%. For its fiscal 2023 third quarter (ended Oct. 31), Snowflake generated revenue of $557 million, up 67% year over year, driven by product revenue that also grew 67%.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Bounced Back Today

    CrowdStrike stock is a buy today -- but there's an even better bargain out there for stock investors.

  • 2 Reasons Why Shopify Is the Best Retail Investment

    Despite severe headwinds from a terrible economy, this e-commerce platform outperforms the overall U.S. retail industry.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Why Okta Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) were surging today after the cloud identity software company easily beat estimates in its third-quarter earnings report last night, and posted fourth-quarter guidance that was much better than expected. Okta, which helps businesses ensure that users can securely and seamlessy connect to the apps they need, limped into the third-quarter earnings report after the stock was slammed in the previous report when management acknowledged challenges integrating the sales force from Auth0, the customer-identity software company it acquired last May. The company maintained its usual consistency, posting a net retention rate of 122%, meaning it grew sales from existing customers by 22% over the last four quarters, and it added 650 customers in the quarter, growing its customer base by 22% year over year to 17,050.

  • Tesla stock edges higher ahead of Semi electric truck launch

    Shares of Tesla Inc. inched higher in midday trading Thursday, tracking the broader market and seeming to ignore a potential catalyst later in the day with the electric-vehicle maker unveiling its electric commercial truck, the Semi.

  • Dollar General stock slides on earnings miss, slashed profit outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Dollar General following third-quarter earnings.

  • Blackstone Inc. (BX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Blackstone Inc. (BX) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Insiders in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) are down 55% on their US$17m purchase despite recent gains

    Insiders who bought US$17m worth of Nikola Corporation ( NASDAQ:NKLA ) stock in the last year have seen some of their...

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) were skyrocketing 27.2% higher as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after the company announced Thursday evening that it's in discussions with Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) about potentially being acquired. There were two words in Horizon's press release that investors should note: "highly preliminary."