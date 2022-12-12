U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.35
    +22.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,773.00
    +296.54 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,043.34
    +38.73 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.77
    +15.11 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.31
    +2.29 (+3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -18.40 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.32 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0523
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6130
    +0.0460 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7500
    +1.2000 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,023.19
    -156.71 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.95
    +2.29 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell plc
·3 min read

Transaction in Own Shares

December 12, 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 12 December 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

Lowest price paid

Volume weighted average price paid per share

Venue

Currency

12/12/2022

1,500,000

£ 23.0450

£ 22.7150

£ 22.8703

LSE

GBP

12/12/2022

328,694

£ 22.9000

£ 22.7300

£ 22.8117

Chi-X (CXE)

GBP

12/12/2022

-

-

-

-

BATS (BXE)

GBP

12/12/2022

1,500,000

€ 26.8400

€ 26.4400

€ 26.6192

XAMS

EUR

12/12/2022

-

-

-

-

CBOE DXE

EUR

12/12/2022

-

-

-

-

TQEX

EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 October 2022.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 27 October 2022 up to and including 27 January 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Grill maker Weber to go private with BDT Capital in $3.7 billion deal

    BDT, which has a 48.2% stake in Weber, will buy all outstanding shares that it does not already own for $8.05 per share. The purchase price represents a 60% premium to Weber's closing price on Oct. 24, the last trading day before BDT submitted its takeover offer. Shares of Weber, which have shed nearly half of their value this year, jumped nearly 22% to $7.90 in premarket trading.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • Coupa stock soars on acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Coupa following Thoma Bravo’s $8 billion acquisition.

  • Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

    It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian , it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • 11 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 11 best steel stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today. The World Steel Association released its Short Range Outlook on April 14, and it expects steel demand to increase 0.4% in 2022 to 1.84 […]

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting, inflation data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving on Monday late morning.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Needless to say, every investor is looking for big returns and while there are many routes to follow in trying to achieve that goal, tracking the moves made by Wall Street’s most successful investors is surely a good place to start. One investor sitting pretty near the top of the pile is Izzy Englander. Interested in the stock market from an early age, Englander was already trading stocks in high school. By 1989, he established the Millennium Management hedge fund with $35 million in seed money,

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Buy in 2023

    Plenty of clues suggest the Oracle of Omaha will be piling into these select stocks in the new year.

  • Why Weber Stock Is Sizzling Today

    The private equity firm that took Weber (NYSE: WEBR) public last year has made a deal to take the grill maker private again. The offer price is well above Weber's closing price on Friday, and shares were up by as much as 25.2% on Monday morning as a result. Weber makes great grills, but the company's tenure in the public markets has been underwhelming.

  • Target's (NYSE:TGT) Returns Have Hit A Wall

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • ‘Chinese Stocks Are Primed for a Multi-Quarter Recovery’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Names to Buy

    Is China's zero-Covid strategy finally over? While most Western nations have prioritized a return to normal and an end to COVID pandemic restrictions, China was the standout for maintaining its strongly restrictive lockdown policies. But there is mounting evidence that Beijing is looking for a way to back off from the lockdowns – and Chinese policymakers appear to be edging toward reopening their economy. That’s good news for investors, as a pullback from the zero-COVID controls in such major ci

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Sinking Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock dove this morning after the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer pulled the plug on a potential deal with the world's most popular luxury car brand barely three months after announcing an agreement. Rivian stock dropped 5.2% within minutes of the market's opening Monday. In early September, Rivian and Mercedes-Benz announced a joint venture to build affordable commercial electric vans, with initial plans including two large vans.

  • Why Nvidia Can Crush AMD Once Again In 2023

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 43% since the start of 2022. The company has struggled to offload its backlog of 3000 series graphics cards, and reaction to its new 4000 series has been tepid at best. The response to its newly released RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards is a potential disaster for the company, as 59% of Nvidia's revenue comes from its Graphics segment.

  • Boeing Stock Higher On Air India Aircraft Sale Report, JPMorgan Price Target Boost

    Reports suggest Boeing could close out the year with two major aircraft orders, including a multi-billion deal with Air India.