U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,802.64
    -46.64 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,869.13
    -351.67 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,345.81
    -132.27 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.64
    -15.61 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.57
    +1.17 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.70
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.24 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8810
    +0.0460 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9680
    -2.0620 (-1.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,553.20
    -63.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.20
    -1.17 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell plc
·3 min read

Transaction in Own Shares

December 30, 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 30 December 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

Lowest price paid

Volume weighted average price paid per share

Venue

Currency

30/12/2022

288,002

£ 23.4400

£ 23.3200

£ 23.3953

LSE

GBP

30/12/2022

-

-

-

-

Chi-X (CXE)

GBP

30/12/2022

-

-

-

-

BATS (BXE)

GBP

30/12/2022

900,000

€ 26.6450

€ 26.4400

€ 26.5519

XAMS

EUR

30/12/2022

-

-

-

-

CBOE DXE

EUR

30/12/2022

-

-

-

-

TQEX

EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 October 2022.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 27 October 2022 up to and including 27 January 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Petrobras Critic Named Chief of Brazil’s State-Run Oil Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has selected a senator and former Petrobras official to lead Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant with the aim of turning it into a renewable energy powerhouse.Most Read from BloombergOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidTrump Tax Returns Show How Write-Offs Shrank What He Owed to IRSUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineGreta Thunbe

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped on Dec. 30, 2022

    Hydrogen fuel cell truck making start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced plans this morning to raise cash by selling up to $125 million in senior convertible notes (i.e., debt that is convertible into common stock). Nikola stock tumbled 4.8% through 11 a.m. ET on the news. Nikola plans to sell $50 million worth of convertible notes today, but will collect only $46.5 million of that after expenses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past two years have been brutal for Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds that she runs, but she's been going on a buying spree as 2022 comes to a close. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday. Tesla began offering buyers that took possession of a new Model 3 or Model Y before year's end a $3,750 price reduction earlier this month.

  • 10 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high-risk high-reward stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion, you can go directly to the 5 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Buy Now. The year 2022 has been unkind toward hypergrowth investments. According to Ethan Harris, head of global economics research at Bank […]

  • How much money do I need to make to be in the top 1%, 5%, and 10% in the US? It's probably less than you think

    Are you on the upper rungs of the class ladder?

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 50% loss over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ), it is important to...

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen: In Retrospect

    In this article, we will look at some of the dividend stock picks from Morgan Stanley’s quant screen and how they have performed in the fourth quarter. If you want to read about similar stocks, you can go to 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley has been […]

  • 1 Cathie Wood Stock to Buy While It's Affordable, and 1 to Avoid (for Now)

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a one-stop shop for hot growth stocks that have the potential to disrupt their industries and make investors significantly richer in the process. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a pre-revenue biotech that's making a splash by pioneering cutting-edge therapies created using the company's titular gene-editing technology. Wood is such a fan of the stock that it accounts for just over 4% of the Ark Innovation ETF's holdings, and while it's a speculative play, its shares are cheap enough to make it worth a (small) investment.

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Buying for 2023

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.5% to 6%, have been popular buys among select billionaire investors.

  • 12 Biggest Stocks that Benefit from Rising Interest Rates

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 biggest stocks that benefit from rising interest rates. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Stocks that Benefit from Rising Interest Rates. The US Federal Reserve has increased the benchmark interest rates to a range of […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    The easiest way to justify investing in a stock is if it produces a dividend yield equal to or higher than the risk-free rate. Investing in equal parts of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) produces a dividend yield of 4.4% while also granting exposure to the potential upside (or downside) of each investment.

  • Should I take Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for the New Year’s Weekend.

    Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of the holiday weekend. The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market, and over-the-counter markets will be open standard trading hours on Friday. All the markets will be closed Monday in observance of New Year’s Day, which is a federal holiday.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into 2023

    The stock market has been performing better recently, with the S&P 500 up by nearly 5% in the past three months, although it remains down 18% over the past year. Economic or market conditions could worsen and drag down the stock market. Regardless of potentially unforeseen dynamics that could affect equity markets in 2023, investors should continue to invest in solid stocks that can grow long after the current downturn is behind us.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Is Micron Stock Doomed?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) latest earnings report and its implications for the semiconductor industry. While the report contains some warnings for short-term investors, it also highlights opportunities for those looking to take a long-term approach.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • 2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Down more than 65% and 90%, respectively, these Buffett-backed stocks have explosive rebound potential.

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in