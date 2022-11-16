U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.53
    -29.20 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,547.41
    -45.51 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,211.45
    -146.96 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.40
    -33.80 (-1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.21
    -1.71 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0367
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7210
    -0.0780 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1884
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.6490
    +0.3710 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,555.93
    -186.85 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.92
    -9.96 (-2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell plc
·3 min read

Transaction in Own Shares

November 16, 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 16 November 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

Lowest price paid

Volume weighted average price paid per share

Venue

Currency

16/11/2022

1,000,000

£ 24.1900

£ 23.6500

£ 23.8669

LSE

GBP

16/11/2022

-

-

-

-

Chi-X (CXE)

GBP

16/11/2022

-

-

-

-

BATS (BXE)

GBP

16/11/2022

1,000,000

€ 27.5000

€ 27.0200

€ 27.2185

XAMS

EUR

16/11/2022

-

-

-

-

CBOE DXE

EUR

16/11/2022

-

-

-

-

TQEX

EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 October 2022.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 27 October 2022 up to and including 27 January 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Plunged Today

    Nio expected a sharp increase in production and deliveries in the fourth quarter, but there are signs that plan could falter.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Stock Was Crushed on Wednesday

    The opportunity is there for Coinbase and its ecosystem to be viewed as a better place for doing crypto business.

  • Why Intel, Qualcomm, and Applied Materials Stocks Dropped This Morning

    Wednesday is turning into an unpleasant day for investors in semiconductor stocks as shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) slide in early trading. As of 9:50 a.m. EST, Intel stock is down 2.6%, Qualcomm is selling off 3.6%, and Applied Materials is leading the sector lower with a 4% loss.

  • Did Microsoft Just Save Nvidia Stock Investors?

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and bullish news affecting this semiconductor giant. The most recent development is that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia recently announced a multiyear collaboration involving tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs and other networking and software solutions.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    ZIM (ZIM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.11% and 7.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 3 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Marijuana Legalization Could Be Bad News for Canopy Growth and Tilray Brands

    Marijuana legalization in the U.S. has been a hot topic of late as there's growing excitement about the possibility that significant reform will take place in the industry. A couple of companies that are eager to enter the U.S. pot market include Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Having access to the world's largest pot market would be a huge opportunity for these businesses.

  • Advance Auto Parts stock drops on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Advance Auto Parts.

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Plummeted Today

    Shares of fintech stocks Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were plummeting today, down 8.5%, 5.1%, and 11.9%, respectively, as of 12:53 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, but as always, these fintech names are extremely sensitive to the market's outlook for interest rates and the potential for a recession next year. On those fronts, today's better-than-expected retail sales data could actually be interpreted as a negative, as that data point seemed to contradict recent softer inflation reports.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    I've learned the hard way that higher-yielding dividend stocks can be higher risk. These companies typically pay out a large percentage of their cash to investors via dividends. That leaves less room for error if market conditions deteriorate, potentially forcing them to reduce their lucrative payouts.

  • Should You Investigate Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) At US$9.67?

    Golden Ocean Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GOGL ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price...

  • FTX Latest: Contagion Spreads to Genesis, Winklevosses’ Gemini

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto brokerage Genesis is suspending redemptions at its lending business after facing what it described as “abnormal withdrawal requests” in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX. Genesis’ lenders include Gemini Trust Co., the cryptocurrency platform run by the Winklevoss brothers. Gemini said it has paused withdrawals on its lending program. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to M

  • 3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has emerged as one of the few winners in big tech this year. A company running on IBM mainframes, like 45 of the top 50 banks, are going to continue to run on IBM mainframes for the foreseeable future. IBM's cloud services are also pervasive in the largest of organizations.

  • The Troubling Past of Matt Damon's Crypto.com CEO Resurfaces

    The unexpected bankruptcy of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, caused an earthquake in business and political circles. The magnitude of the shock reflects the central role played by FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, in building the young industry, which aims to disrupt traditional financial services. "If you are running a background check on someone like Sam [Bankman-Fried] you are not going to find anything, he was unblemished, if you will, prior to this incident," Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of alternative investment company SkyBridge Capital said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on November 15.

  • Down 89%, Could This Tech Stock Be the Ultimate Bear Market Buy?

    Affirm's short-term lending business has concerned investors this year, but the tide might be turning.

  • Anthony Scaramucci, Former Trump Ally, Lost Money in FTX Collapse

    The firm of Donald Trump's one-time communications director was bailed out by Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Keep an Eye on Signature Bank (SBNY) With Minimal FTX Exposure

    Signature Bank (SBNY) shares rally with the company announcing that it has only a deposit relationship with FTX. FTX accounts for less than 0.1% of its overall deposits as of Nov 14, 2022.

  • FTX Contagion Hits Winklevoss Twins as Crypto Lenders Come Under Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the rapid collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX is spreading across the crypto world, ensnaring the billionaire Winklevoss twins through a liquidity squeeze at their lending partner, Genesis.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMu