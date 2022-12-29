U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,852.56
    +69.34 (+1.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,252.02
    +376.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,480.28
    +266.99 (+2.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.98
    +43.96 (+2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.88
    -1.08 (-1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    +7.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.31 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    +0.0062 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8300
    -0.0570 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2067
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0040
    -1.3310 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,621.02
    -15.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.83
    +1.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell plc
·3 min read

Transaction in Own Shares

December 29, 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 29 December 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

Lowest price paid

Volume weighted average price paid per share

Venue

Currency

29/12/2022

250,000

£ 23.5650

£ 23.2150

£ 23.3855

LSE

GBP

29/12/2022

-

-

-

-

Chi-X (CXE)

GBP

29/12/2022

-

-

-

-

BATS (BXE)

GBP

29/12/2022

2,194,406

€ 26.8000

€ 26.4200

€ 26.6624

XAMS

EUR

29/12/2022

590,000

€ 26.8000

€ 26.4900

€ 26.6823

CBOE DXE

EUR

29/12/2022

54,966

€ 26.8000

€ 26.4950

€ 26.6854

TQEX

EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 October 2022.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 27 October 2022 up to and including 27 January 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tells workers not to worry about 'stock market craziness'

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss reports that Elon Musk has addressed Tesla staff in a memo thanking them for a strong fourth quarter and assuring them to not be bothered by stock price uncertainty.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Could Have Had His First Margin Call for Twitter Loan

    Based on the agreement Elon Musk signed to help fund his Twitter purchase, he has experienced his first margin call because of Tesla's stock-price declines.

  • 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a shock recently as the central bank raised interest rates once again, taking its benchmark rate to its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also suggested that it would keep raising rates in 2023 to bring down inflation. The Fed's hawkish stance sent equities tumbling, as it was expected that the central bank would dial down rate increases in 2023 thanks to signs of cooling inflation.

  • Cal-Maine Foods miss on earnings amid higher egg prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Cal-Maine Foods despite topping revenue expectations.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Gets FDA Nod for Multiple Sclerosis Drug

    The FDA approves TG Therapeutics' (TGTX) Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company plans to launch the drug in the first quarter of 2023. Stock up.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Dow up nearly 400 points as jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock index futures bounce back on Thursday after the Nasdaq nearly hit a 30-month low a day earlier as the market looked set to erase some of its recent losses on the second-to-last trading day of the year.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Surges On Reiterated Buy Rating

    The Dow Jones rallied Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2022 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.94, expectations were $-1.2. Operator: Welcome to the AcelRx Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. This call is being webcast live via the Events page of the Investors section of AcelRx’s website at www.acelrx.com. This […]

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • 12 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 12 cheap value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our discussion, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett and His Investment Strategy Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in the world and […]

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is to recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are

  • Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees

    A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations."

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

    2022 has been a brutal year for stocks -- with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite on track for their worst performances since 2008. Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Nucor (NYSE: NUE) are three dividend stocks that are all up year to date and could have more room to run. Lee Samaha (Emerson Electric): The argument that Emerson Electric is undervalued is based on a comparison with its automation peer, Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK).

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?