OSB GROUP PLC
·4 min read
OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                            
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
1 June 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that on 31 May 2022 it had purchased a total of 7,000 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

7,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.28

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.18

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

£5.2159

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 444,750,140 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 444,750,140 and may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat                         t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name

OSB GROUP PLC

LEI

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

ISIN

GB00BLDRH360

Intermediary Name

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Intermediary Code

SBILGB2L

Timezone

GMT+1

Currency

GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name

ISIN

Trade Date

Trade Time

Currency

Volume

Price

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

16:25:02

GBp

499

519.50

XLON

xHaAYqn8kXX

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

16:22:45

GBp

659

519.50

XLON

xHaAYqn8ib9

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

16:07:26

GBp

392

521.00

XLON

xHaAYqn8GLf

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

15:58:17

GBp

496

519.50

XLON

xHaAYqn8Or6

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

15:44:15

GBp

235

518.50

XLON

xHaAYqn8DJN

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

15:38:42

GBp

363

518.00

XLON

xHaAYqn9tzj

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

15:32:41

GBp

342

520.50

XLON

xHaAYqn9mU3

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

15:25:50

GBp

1

519.50

XLON

xHaAYqn9xbe

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

15:25:50

GBp

312

519.50

XLON

xHaAYqn9xbg

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

15:06:47

GBp

293

519.50

XLON

xHaAYqn9eZm

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

14:50:24

GBp

311

519.50

XLON

xHaAYqn9QIT

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

14:32:38

GBp

386

521.50

XLON

xHaAYqn9Ae4

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

14:18:23

GBp

378

521.50

XLON

xHaAYqnAncf

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

13:40:48

GBp

388

522.50

XLON

xHaAYqnAh8s

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

12:26:34

GBp

342

523.50

XLON

xHaAYqnBzsX

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

11:40:03

GBp

174

523.50

XLON

xHaAYqnBJU$

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

10:41:30

GBp

252

525.50

XLON

xHaAYqn4xnB

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

10:41:30

GBp

252

526.00

XLON

xHaAYqn4xnE

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

09:33:53

GBp

330

528.00

XLON

xHaAYqn49hL

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

08:53:41

GBp

278

524.50

XLON

xHaAYqn5kQA

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

31-May-2022

08:03:24

GBp

317

527.00

XLON

xHaAYqn5FmP

END


