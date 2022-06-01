Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
- DLTNF
OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
1 June 2022
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
The Company announces that on 31 May 2022 it had purchased a total of 7,000 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
7,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£5.28
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£5.18
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
£5.2159
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 444,750,140 ordinary shares.
No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 444,750,140 and may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796
Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
LEI
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code
SBILGB2L
Timezone
GMT+1
Currency
GBp
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Company Name
ISIN
Trade Date
Trade Time
Currency
Volume
Price
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
16:25:02
GBp
499
519.50
XLON
xHaAYqn8kXX
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
16:22:45
GBp
659
519.50
XLON
xHaAYqn8ib9
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
16:07:26
GBp
392
521.00
XLON
xHaAYqn8GLf
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
15:58:17
GBp
496
519.50
XLON
xHaAYqn8Or6
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
15:44:15
GBp
235
518.50
XLON
xHaAYqn8DJN
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
15:38:42
GBp
363
518.00
XLON
xHaAYqn9tzj
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
15:32:41
GBp
342
520.50
XLON
xHaAYqn9mU3
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
15:25:50
GBp
1
519.50
XLON
xHaAYqn9xbe
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
15:25:50
GBp
312
519.50
XLON
xHaAYqn9xbg
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
15:06:47
GBp
293
519.50
XLON
xHaAYqn9eZm
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
14:50:24
GBp
311
519.50
XLON
xHaAYqn9QIT
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
14:32:38
GBp
386
521.50
XLON
xHaAYqn9Ae4
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
14:18:23
GBp
378
521.50
XLON
xHaAYqnAncf
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
13:40:48
GBp
388
522.50
XLON
xHaAYqnAh8s
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
12:26:34
GBp
342
523.50
XLON
xHaAYqnBzsX
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
11:40:03
GBp
174
523.50
XLON
xHaAYqnBJU$
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
10:41:30
GBp
252
525.50
XLON
xHaAYqn4xnB
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
10:41:30
GBp
252
526.00
XLON
xHaAYqn4xnE
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
09:33:53
GBp
330
528.00
XLON
xHaAYqn49hL
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
08:53:41
GBp
278
524.50
XLON
xHaAYqn5kQA
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
31-May-2022
08:03:24
GBp
317
527.00
XLON
xHaAYqn5FmP
END