Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

Crown Place VCT PLC
·1 min read
  • CRWN

CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 1,096,669 ordinary shares at 31.27 pence per share on 7 April 2022. The shares purchased represent 0.43% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 7 April 2022 consisted of 288,308,559 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 34,347,927 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 253,960,632 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

8 April 2022

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


